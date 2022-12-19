A Joyous & Friendly ‘Sauhardha Christmas Celebration-22’ by St Mother Theresa Committee

A Joyous, Friendly and Fun-Filled ‘Sauhardha Christmas Celebration-22’ was organized by St Mother Theresa Committee, Mangaluru in collaboration with Catholic Sabha-Mangaluru Unit and St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on 18 December 2022 at Mother Theresa Peace Park, located in St Aloysius College campus.

Mangaluru: A friendly Christmas celebration has been organized on 18 December 2022 at Mother Theresa Peace Park, Mangalore by St Mother Theresa committee, Mangaluru with a friendly collaboration with Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Unit and St Aloysius, Mangalore. The park was decorated as it was showcased with the stars prepared by the participants as a star-making competition was being conducted. The programme began with the arrival of the following chief guests:- Rt. Rev. Bishop Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhy, Yenepoya Abdul Kunhi, Brahmakumari Vishweshwari, Maulana U K Abdul Aziz D, Dr Usha Prabha N Nayak, Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Roy Castelino, Sunil Kumar Bajil and Kishor Fernandez and were been welcomed by the host of the program.

The first and first perspective of the program was Peace and Unity. The guests communicated a very strong message which eventually had the same message that is Peace and Unity and avoidance of Violence. Bishop of the Catholic diocese Belthangady Dr Lawrence Mukkuzi inaugurated the Sauhardha Christmas by cutting the cake. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhi said, “The Sauhardha Christmas was inaugurated by cutting the cake. We are all the loving children of God. Today the world is facing atrocities and people are dying in Ukraine, soldiers are losing their lives at the borders of India and China, while in other corners we are facing riots, murder, theft, rape and injustice. Problems will not be resolved with bullets and bombing but instead by spreading the love towards people. Today we lack peace in society as things have completely changed and people look at each other suspiciously. Why do we face so much difficulty these days in accepting people? An event like this will bring unity and harmony in the society.”

He also quoted the saying of Mahatma Gandhi ” Nature has everything for an individual’s need and not for greed”. Yenepoya Abdul Kunhi had conveyed his wishes regarding the coming new year and to let us all try to avoid violence and maintain peace and unity with all religions. Brahmakumari Vishweshwari stated her message in a very different way by taking us on a tour of spiritual meditation where we all had calmed down our minds from all distractions and also explained how Almighty is the only one and only God for all religions but in various forms and also spoke about how God is a light to this world.

Maulana U K Abdul Aziz also conveyed his message but in a very different way by relating us to the mighty ocean and sand, as about how we will have to be the person in front of us. Thus, the program was concluded by the distribution of the star-making, cake-making competitions and Carol singing competitions. Before the formal function, carol singing, Christmas cake and star-making competitions were held and prizes were distributed to the winners.

SYS district president Maulana U K Abdul Aziz Dharami, vice chairperson of Expert Group of Institutions Dr Usha Prabha N Nayak, chief of Bhramakumari Samaja Bhramakumari Vishweshwari, rector of St Aloysius College Fr Melwin Pinto; principal of St Aloysius College Dr Praveen Martis, PRO of Mangalore Diocese Fr J B Saldanha, president of Santha Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike Roy Castelino, general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal, treasurer Kishore Fernandes, former mayor Ashraf, social worker Rita Noronha and others were present. All India Catholic Union state president Xavier Paleli and Raghu Raj Kadri compered the event.