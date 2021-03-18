Spread the love



















A ‘Justainable’ World- Students of St Aloysius P U College Sensitized on Social Justice

A ‘Justainable’ World- Students of St Aloysius P U College sensitized on social justice and sustainable development.

Mangaluru: The ‘Samvada’ Team reached out to over 4000 students at St Aloysius Pre-University College through interactive sessions based around the theme of social justice and sustainable/inclusive development, titled -‘A Justainable World’.

‘Samvada’ ,a charitable trust begun in 1990 in Bangalore, has established itself in the form of-Youth Resource Centres (YRCs), as well as the ‘Baduku’ Centre for Livelihoods Learning in Karnataka and other parts of the country. It believes that the way forward lies in social justice in all its forms, and environmentally sustainable world. The ‘Samvada’ YRC in Mangalore is a space for the youth that enables learning, reading, counselling- all the while giving them a platform to express themselves. It creates awareness and promotes Gender equity, sustainability, social inclusion, pluralism, youth rights & democracy among youth and provides livelihood training.

The ‘Samvada’ team introduced topics like Human rights, communal harmony and pluralism, social environment, development and climate change, sustainable development and conveyed serious messages to the students in a creative way news

The highlight of the sessions was that the messages were also conveyed through songs and folk music. Singers and musicians from ‘Tarikita Kala Kammata’ and ‘Bhoomthai Balaga’ troupe from Bangalore were invited for the same. Motivating video clips, rapid fire Q and A rounds, regular students’ feedback and assessments on topics covered made the sessions more meaningful, informative, and interesting. Youth members from Samvada- Akash and Bindiya also shared their experiences at the organization during the programmes.

The ‘Samvada’ team felt that the students of SAPUC are quite aware about current affairs and instances of human rights violations. The ‘Samvada’ team appreciated the role of St. Aloysius PU College for proactively involving students outside the regular curriculum so that they become morally upright, ecologically sensitive and socially responsible.

Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Campus Minister SAPUC, who coordinated the whole programme expressed gratitude to the resource persons from ‘Samvada’ and felt that this initiative has made students take a step forward in building a ‘Justainable’ world.