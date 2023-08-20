A Lady Software Professional Loses Rs 10.5 Lakh to Online Money Doubling Scam

Mangaluru: A software professional in the city has lost Rs 10.5 lakh to an online money-doubling scam. In a complaint to the Kankanady police. The software professional, hailing from Bajal, said she saw a “You can earn” advertisement on Instagram and sent a message “I am interested” on 9 August 2023 through WhatsApp to 9899183689 mentioned in the advertisement. She got a reply asking her to download Telegram and connect with @khannika9912. She downloaded the app and got in touch with @khannika9912, who messaged the former of giving 30% over the amount that is invested. The software professional transferred Rs 7,000 to UPI ID vaps1053-1@okaxis through Google Pay.

Soon after Rs 9,100 got credited to her account. She was then asked to invest Rs 20,000 and accordingly, she transferred the amount to the UPI ID that was given. The receiver told the complainant that the latter’s account is blocked and hence asked her to transfer the amount once again. The complainant did the same and subsequently transferred money to different UPI IDs. In all, she transferred Rs 10,50,525 and got cheated, the software professional said. The Kankanady police registered her complaint on 17 August for offences under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

Similarly, a 26-year-old resident of Saligrama in Udupi lost Rs 1.01 lakh. In her complaint to Udupi Cyber Economic Narcotic Crime (CEN) police station, the victim said she received a message on August 9 through WhatsApp from 9122931451 about money doubling. She believed it and transferred Rs 1.01 lakh through PhonePay and other bank accounts on August 9 and 10. A 24-year-old nurse from Manipal has lost Rs 2.70 lakh after he responded to a call about a part-time job. In his complaint to Udupi CEN police, the complainant said he was asked to follow the links sent through Telegram and Svip. coin apps. Accordingly, he transferred Rs 2,70,999 between August 8 and 9, he said.

