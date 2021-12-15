A LETTER from a B Ed STUDENT

Dear teachers, both aspiring and currently working,

Right from my childhood I felt a deep calling for becoming a teacher. The major influence to choose this vocational profession was my dearest MOTHER, who is retired from her 28 years of service by making a major difference to the lives of many young minds. Yes, she was a teacher ,rather a fabulous one. However, this story is about me.

Being someone who adores mentoring, after my Masters I started to search for a job, in the very profession of teaching. Some said ‘lack of experience’, some said ‘no vacancy’, while some others said ‘No B.Ed. I knew that I could never get away with a distance degree in B. Ed, considering my mother did her full time B.Ed. A two-year full-time course after all this toil and struggle for the past few years was a big commitment indeed. Yet, with a deep breath in, I said a “yes “to it. I knew I had the skill of teaching. I was thorough with my content yet, I needed that “degree” thus, I chose to do it.

Initially it was all about having a degree in hand but, the institution I got into made me fall in love with every day of B.Ed. The portals of St. Aloysius Institute of Education, made me realize why I needed B. Ed despite all I had. A full time B. Ed is not a course, it’s a period of formation that helps you unveil the how, why, what and when of the whole framework of Education. Thus, it cannot be optional; rather, it needs to be mandatory.

It’s not really about who you wish to teach, it’s rather about do you really wish to teach? A teacher makes a massive influence on a child. Thus, it’s vital that it be positive. B. Ed doesn’t teach you what to teach, it’s focus is on how and why you need to teach. It’s about catering to the needs of each & every life in the class. It’s about making realistic what you once thought couldn’t happen practically. It’s about making your student realize all the solutions to the many problems they face, irrespective of their age.

When you compromise on this very essential course of formation, what you choose to foresee is a child’s or an individual’s brighter tomorrow. Many of us are skilled enough to be able teachers yet, what a full time B. Ed would enhance in you is totally indisputable.

With due respect to all the teachers out there, “You are the biggest and the mightiest change makers in the life of your student, thus may you be the best they get’’.

Author : Ms Elizabeth Sebastian

Student: St Aloysius B. Ed College, Mangaluru.