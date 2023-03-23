A Lightning Website Impact! Garbage Inside Padua MCC Smart City Bus Shelter CLEANED
Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report (Ref: Not Smart! ‘MCC Smart City Bus Shelter’ is Now an ‘MCC Smart City Garbage Shelter’? ) on Thursday, 23 March 2023, published on our website, where we highlighted how our Smart City Mangaluru and MCC officials are handling their job, not to the expectation of the general public. Right from the projects handled by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), the majority of the projects completed or still on the verge of getting completed are Unplanned and Unscientific.
BEFORE…
If you go around the so-called “SMART CITY”, you will notice that wherever there is a need for a Bus Shelter, there is none-however, looking at the SMARTNESS of our so-called Engineers and Contractors, there are a few places, you will find Three or Two Bus Shelters nearby to each other- and the funny part is that Commuters have a wide choice as to which bus shelter to use? Crazy but true- and that is the stupidity of the Smart City Development Project officials. And this morning Team Mangalorean highlighted the MCC Smart City Bus Shelter near Padua School/College, which is hardly used by commuters and also that no buses stop there.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…
And the worst part was that while the pourakarmikas were on their tenth day of the strike, someone had dumped a huge heap of garbage inside this Smart bus shelter, turning it into a shelter for garbage. What a pity to see a Bus shelter where lakhs of taxpayers’ money were spent on it, and now no one is using it, other than homeless people, and stray dogs, and now used to dump the garbage. With a huge sign inside this bus shelter which read “Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat”, and on one corner of the sign a pile of waste was dumped- what a perfect example to match the sign. And while lots of greenery with a bunch of plants planted by environmentalist Jeeth Roche lies behind this Bus Shelter, unfortunately, filth was seen inside the “Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat” Smart City Bus Shelter. What a shame!
And what a quick action taken by MCC along with the crew of Antony Waste Handling Cell, that within a couple of hours of our report being published in mangalorean.com, the garbage was cleaned, very appropriate to match the sign which read: Swachh Bharat-Swasth Bharat”. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Prakash Kurup, who is in-charge at Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd said, ” Thanks for bringing to our notice through your article. But it seems like someone might have intentionally dumped garbage in anger against the pourakarmikas strike and could be against MCC. But without wasting any time, I directed our workers to clean the mess at the earliest, and they did the needful. We are hoping that the pourakarmikas could end by Friday so that the clean up could be done, where lots of garbage has piled up”.
Team Mangalorean appreciates the quick action taken by Prakash Kurup and others in cleaning up the mess at the Padua MCC Smart City Bus Shelter. Thank You for your response to this civic issue.
