A Lightning Website Impact! MCC Senior Health OInspector’s Office Premises Cleaned
Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Less than 12 hours after the article: Ref: Dengue or Malaria Could Spread from UNCLEAN Office Premises of MCC Senior Health Inspector was published in Mangalorean.com, the office premises of Senior Health Inspector which was filled with filth was cleaned. Despite the survey done by health surveyors/Health Officers/Health Inspectors of MCC who stated that mosquitoes were found breeding in around 40% of the 5,000-odd households, it was surprising to see the premises of a Senior Health Inspector in such an unhygienic, pathetic and unclean condition.
BEFORE…
Team Mangalorean had highlighted this issue on Mangalorean.com, and action was taken by the concerned authorities at the earliest- and the dirty area was cleaned. Even the office wall had preventive measures mentioned in regards to the spread of Malaria and Dengue- and also there were other health-related details. Despite these health authorities finding out that most of the mosquitoes that were breeding on sites inspected were the dengue-causing Aedes aegypti rather than malaria-causing female anopheles mosquitoes, a senior health inspector was not able to keep his office surroundings clean, was a sad story.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…
People are more concerned about unattended garbage across the city for they think this is the cause of malaria, and here we had an MCC Senior Health Inspector’s Office premises filled with filth, like used cups, plastic bags, etc etc. Having filthy and verminous premises will be infested with pests such as rats, mice, fleas or houseflies- and of course, Mosquitoes.
Team Mangalorean would like to thank the persons who took the action in cleaning the premises, thereby preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases.
ALSO READ RELATED WEBSITE IMPACT ARTICLES:
- Website Impact! Broken Traffic Sign Lying On Footpath Removed By Kadri Police
- WEBSITE IMPACT! Dangerous Sunken BSNL Chamber Repaired At Bendoorwell
- Website Impact! Footpath Railings Removed To Exit In Front Of Zebra Crossing
- Website Impact! Construction Debris Lying On Arya Samaj Road Removed Within Hours
- Website Impact! With New Parking Action Plan Unscientific Parking Spaces On LHH Road Removed
- Website Impact! Gallons Of Water Leakage From Broken Pipe Fixed Within Hours….
- Website Impact! Bank Removes Parking Signs Within 12 Hours After Publication Of Report
- Website Impact! Police Remove Damaged & Hazardous Tubular Traffic Cones Near Bendore
- Website Impact! MCC Removes Petty Shops & Evicts Street Vendors Encroaching Footpaths
- Website Impact! Sunken Manhole On Milagres Cross Road Fixed Within Few Hours
- Website Impact! Leaking Pipe Losing Gallons Of Water Since 3 Months FINALLY Fixed By MCC
- Website Impact! Garbage Trucks Out- Cricketers In, At Karavali Utsav Ground
- Website Impact! Good Samaritans Help Safe Driver 85-Year-Old ‘Auto-Raja’ Monthu Lobo
- Website Impact! Ward Corporator Cleans Stretch Of Street From Nandigudda–Marnamikatta
- Website Impact! Quick Action By MCC In Clearing The Debris Blocking The Lane
- Website Impact! Go Jogging Or Walking- Kadri Park Now OPEN, 7 Am- 9 Am & 4 Pm -7 Pm
- Website Impact! A 9-Month Long Water Leakage Issue-MCC Takes Action Within A Day After…
- Website Impact! MSCL STARTS The STOPPED Drainage Work On Kadri Road
- Website Impact! Citizens Help Ms Rajani Shetty In Her Efforts To FEED Stray Dogs During Lockdown
- Website Impact! MCC Makes Builder Remove Construction Materials Blocking Footpath
- Website Impact! Quick Action By MCC In Clearing The Debris Blocking The Lane
- Website Impact! Open Pits (Death Traps) On Footpath Near Pabbas Covered With Planks
- Website Impact! Police Crack Down On Illegal Parking On Footpath Near Reliance Smart Supermarket
- Website Impact! Police Crack Down On Illegal Parking On Footpath Near Reliance Smart Supermarket
- Website Impact! MCC Attends Overflowing Drainage Pipe, Choked With Sanitary Pads/Condoms Etc
- Website Impact! Higher Election Authority Issues Strict Orders To SST To Do Their Job Right
- Website Impact! DTO Of KSRTC Warns City Bus Conductor For His Rude Behavior With Passenger
- Bus Conductor & Passenger Argument Over ‘Chillare’ Goes Viral On Social Media?
- Website Impact! Bride Rakshitha Arasa Invites Blind Music Group’ To Perform At Her ‘Mehandi’
- Website Impact! MCC Fixes The Faulty/Leaky Water Pipe Within 24 Hours
- MCC Negligence! Gallons Of Water Lost Due To Faulty/Leaky Pipe Near Kadri
- Website Impact! Minister Ramanath Rai Visits A
adhar Center, Assures To Start Correction Center At BSK
- Website Impact- Cops Clean Up The Mess They Left Behind?
- Website Impact! MCC Chops Down Hazardous Old Tree Near RTO
- Website Impact! Hazardous ‘Banana Tree’ Warning Sign Removed