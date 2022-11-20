A Lightning Website Impact! MCC Senior Health OInspector’s Office Premises Cleaned

Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Less than 12 hours after the article: Ref: Dengue or Malaria Could Spread from UNCLEAN Office Premises of MCC Senior Health Inspector was published in Mangalorean.com, the office premises of Senior Health Inspector which was filled with filth was cleaned. Despite the survey done by health surveyors/Health Officers/Health Inspectors of MCC who stated that mosquitoes were found breeding in around 40% of the 5,000-odd households, it was surprising to see the premises of a Senior Health Inspector in such an unhygienic, pathetic and unclean condition.

BEFORE…



Team Mangalorean had highlighted this issue on Mangalorean.com, and action was taken by the concerned authorities at the earliest- and the dirty area was cleaned. Even the office wall had preventive measures mentioned in regards to the spread of Malaria and Dengue- and also there were other health-related details. Despite these health authorities finding out that most of the mosquitoes that were breeding on sites inspected were the dengue-causing Aedes aegypti rather than malaria-causing female anopheles mosquitoes, a senior health inspector was not able to keep his office surroundings clean, was a sad story.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

People are more concerned about unattended garbage across the city for they think this is the cause of malaria, and here we had an MCC Senior Health Inspector’s Office premises filled with filth, like used cups, plastic bags, etc etc. Having filthy and verminous premises will be infested with pests such as rats, mice, fleas or houseflies- and of course, Mosquitoes.

Team Mangalorean would like to thank the persons who took the action in cleaning the premises, thereby preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases.

ALSO READ RELATED WEBSITE IMPACT ARTICLES: