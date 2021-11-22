A Litterateur in Khaki, Barke Police Station Inspector Jyotirling C Honakatti Recipient of Trijala Sangama Award

A Litterateur in Khaki, Barke Police Station Inspector Jyotirling Chandram Honakatti Recipient of ‘Marali Samskritige Trijala Sangama Award’ , which was presented to him at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru on Sunday, 21 November 2021.

Mangaluru: He may have spent most of his life being a cop, but there is more to add to Barke Police Station Inspector Jyotirling Chandram Honakatti. His personal life is starkly different from his line of work, however, apart from being the man in Khaki, he is a staunch lover of literature and writer of literature. It’s hard to typify him as merely the police officer, who has been involved in cracking down on various crimes in the City. As you dig deeper, you find a man, who is spouting literature, as he is in tackling criminals and troublemakers.

Born in Haralayyahatti in Indi Taluk-Vijayapura District, Jyotirling Honakatti after his education in B.SC & MA , he joined as Police Inspector at Barke Police Station Mangaluru. Along with his police duties, he is the master behind various literatures that he has written, namely ” Janapada Butti “; ” Appa Hadida Hadugalu”; “Govu Ulidare Naavu Ulidevu” and also a CD- ” dari myalina hola – basic live folk songs. He has to hsi credit Awards , the “2010 Gold Medal of The Karnataka Chief Minister Award”; “Kanak Award -2014″; Navarasapura Utsava Vijayapura Award -2015 ” ; “Award Of Karnataka Bosana Sirigannada”; ” MathruBhumi Award By Folk Sahitya Council-2018″; ” International Aryabhata Award Bangalore -2019″; ” Aydakki Lakkamma Maraya Is The Ideal Couple -2019″; “Swami Vivekananda International Award -2020”.

He has participated in various Programs, to name a few- All India Kannada Literacy Conference; Bidar,Vijayapura,Dharwad, Kalburgi. World Kannada Literacy Conference; appeared on many Television Channels and Radio Channels-: Akashvani Dharwad among others. He has provided Information on Domestic System of Agriculture; Information About Siridhans; Information About A Drug Free Lifestyle. Ha participated in more than 50 public conversations on various interesting Topics. Married to Ms Shivaranjini, a M Sc graduate, he has three children, Miss Gayana in her 5th grade, Swarna in 3rd grade at St Joseph’s School, Belgavi; and 3 1/2 year old Ghandarwa.

A poem “APPUIGE” written by Jyotirling as a tribute to Kannada Super Star late Puneeth Rajkumar, which he handed over to Puneeth’s brother Shivaraj Kumar, in Bengaluru recently

Making no bones about his love for literature, he recalls that it was during the early part of his police training that he started writing literature and folk songs. Despite police work taking up nearly all his time, his interest in literature and poetry did not diminish, he was still able to write a bunch of literature and folk songs. He may be a Litterateur at heart, but he has shouldered enormous responsibility as a police officer of the law too.

Recently he wrote a poem “APPUIGE” as a tribute to Kannada Super Star late Puneeth Rajkumar, which he handed over to Puneeth’s brother Shivaraj Kumar, a couple of days ago in Bengaluru. And on 21 November, the ‘Marali Samskritige Trijala Sangama Award’ , which was presented to him at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru.



Jyotirling was the man behind implementing for the time a FIRST of its kind STEAM INHALATION FACILITY that was installed at Barke Police Station in the City, and this was the initiative by the Police Inspector Jyotirling Honakatti. This steam inhalation unit was set up after consulting Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy professionals, and after approval from the Police commissioner was installed on 29 April 2021, at the Barke police station. This facility was for the use of police personnel and also visitors who come to the station, and three persons at a time can use this facility.

