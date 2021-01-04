Spread the love



















A Logistic Mega Truck Gets Stuck Under Wenlock Hospital Passage Bridge

Mangaluru : Huge trucks having heights getting stuck under the Kankanady Flyover bridge has been the common sight all these years, since the Pumpwell flyover had a Height of 4.5 mts, when Legally it should be 5.5 mts- and due to this trucks, specially the ones which transport new vehicles, having higher height get stuck under this flyover, used to get stuck creating traffic jam. But today’s incident was not at the Pumpwell Flyover bridge, instead at the District Wenlock Hospital,Hampankatta, Mangaluru, which took place around 7.15 am on Monday, 4 January 2021.

Since the Hampankatta Junction is closed for traffic coming from Falnir Road and Balmatta Road going towards Town Hall/State Bank-they have to a diversion, making left turn near Hampankatta Taj Mahal/after Wenlock Hospital and pass under the Wenlock Hospital Passage bridge,and proceed towards Mangaluru Central Railway Station road and continue towards Town hall-State Bank. But unfortunately a mega truck bearing Registration No KA 25 C 9186 of VRL logistics without noticing the height of the hospital bridge, was about to enter under the bridge, but the quick thinking of the driver, applying brakes right in time, prevented the truck going further under the bridge.

But the incident created a traffic chaos for nearly half-an-hour as the truck had to be reversed, and also that few vehicles/ambulances were parked on right side of the road, the truck driver had a hectic time getting the truck in reverse- and due to the heavy traffic flow of buses and other vehicles taking the same street. But with help of the public and private bus crew in controlling the traffic, the truck was reversed, and traffic was able to move on smoothly.

It should be noted that this is the third time in the last two weeks that trucks with height above 5 mts getting stuck under the hospital bridge, since many of these truck drivers taking this route for the first time are unaware of the hospital passage bridge. It would be nice, if traffic police post a NO ENTRY sign for mega trucks with height- if not there are chances that more mega trucks could get stuck under this hospital underpass bridge.



