Spread the love



















A MAGNANIMOUS COMMUNITY SERVICE! MJES & SACAA Donated 2000 Plus Food Kits to the Needy

A MAGNANIMOUS COMMUNITY SERVICE! Mangalore Jesuits Education Society (MJES) & St Aloysius College Alumni Association SACAA Donated 2000 Plus Food Kits to the Needy during the pandemic , through the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ from the day it was launched on 12 May 2021.

Mangaluru: It is indeed a True Aloysian Spirit of Serving Others! Mangalore Jesuit Education Society (MJES) and St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA ) had joined together to start the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ in order to Serve the Needy People and families infected and grievously affected during Pandemic. And since the launch of the Centre on 12 May 2021, the Centre has donated over 2000 food kits to the needy, including Ashrams, old-age homes, Orphanages, Rehabilitation centres, the Waste-Pickers, low-wage labourers, Transgenders, Differently-abled children families, among many others. The Centre has distributed Food Kits, Psychological Accompanying, Medicine, Health Facilities and Essential Items to families of poor, migrant workers, low wage labourers, and other poor families here to cope with the ongoing lockdown/pandemic. And all this was possible because the Alumni of St Aloysius Institutions once again gave back to their Alma mater to help those in need from part of their wealth. St Aloysius Institution aims at their men and women (Aloysians) to serve others, and the efforts put in by Alumnus of St Aloysius Institution in helping out the society through their little contribution is praiseworthy, during this pandemic” .

In the Bible, Matthew 25:40 where Jesus says, “Whatever you have done to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you have done it to me.” You can help the needy around you in practical, creative ways. And once again, Aloysians did in helping the less fortunate and the needy with love. “You may never know what results come from your actions, But if you do nothing there will be no result. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth,Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly what MJES and SACAA did in order to put miles of smiles on the faces of the needy during pandemic.

Food Kits donated to auto-rickshaw drivers by Fr Cyprian D’souza od Athma Jyothi Ashram and Alfie D’souza (Team Mangalorean) on behalf of MJES & SACAA

WHEN DOORS CLOSE AND HEARTS OPEN- The Covid-19 crisis has brought to the fore not only our limitedness as human beings in the face of a pandemic but also the sad plight of migrants, daily wage earners, the elderly and the mentally sick in the context of a total lockdown in the country. The vision of education at St Aloysius Institutions is to create men and women for and with others. “The world is our home” here we are all connected as human beings with God, with others and with nature and this is a time to restore the right relationships. Secondly, “being friends of God entails being friends with the poor.” Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society has taken this initiative to reach out to the poor families of migrants and daily wage earners by providing them with Provision Kits and Covid-19 essentials weekly.

Even last year, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru had plunged into action as soon as the nationwide lockdown was clamped in the month of March 2020 and, rendered significant service to the people and families infected and grievously affected by the pandemic with the strong support and goodwill of the alumni, generous contributors and volunteers. MJES, in its initiative, could reach out to hundreds of victims of the pandemic like the migrant labourers and distressed individuals through providing food kits, psychological accompanying, medicine and health facilities regularly. In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic hitting hard and the exponential spike in the spread of the virus, MJES had put in place a centralized Covid Care Centre in the campus to facilitate quick and speedy redressal of the issues and concerns of the people affected and infected by the virus leading to serious psychological and physical health hazards.

The Aloysius Covid Care Centre facilitated these services to those who required assistance like- Identifying persons and groups who require food and arranging for its distribution on a regular basis; Reaching out to people with distress and loneliness through the College helpline and accompanying service ‘MANOTHEJAKA” for personal counselling services and services offered by the Counselors of the Institution; Continuation of the service rendered through .Aloysius Jaala Santhe, by facilitating awareness regarding the rural entrepreneurs in the group through the staff and students; Attending distress calls regarding emergency health related issues, hospitalization and requirement of medicines and refer the same immediately to the experts and institutions providing such services.

Providing awareness regarding the importance of vaccination and educate people to register themselves for vaccination; Identifying and Providing financial aid to patients with very poor economic background; Arranging for Medical Advice by expert doctors in cases of emergencies along with facilitating consultation on Post-Covid Care treatment; Provide assistance to the senior citizens in the city who need help in terms of transportation, reaching necessary medicines and other Covid care related medical aid to their homes; Facilitate Ambulance services to patients who are in dire need of immediate transportation; Regular awareness programmes on Radio Sarang 107.8FM, motivating and persuading members of the public to take extreme precautions and take vaccination on a priority basis; and Providing general assistance by listening to the concerns of the people and refer them to the appropriate authorities like the health professionals, counselors, police personnel, legal experts etc.

And to continue with such a service oriented project and make ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ successful, the help of Alumnus of St Aloysius Institutions, Donors and well-wishers is a must. In the past the unstinted support and gestures of magnanimity from SAC alumni and well-wishers have resulted in truly gratifying outcomes addressing many of the grievous issues and concerns affecting the victims and their dear ones to a large extent. Taking a serious note of the unprecedented surge of the pandemic in its second wave affecting millions of people, MJES had launched this novel project in the form of creating the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ operating from the College campus.

Both, MJES and SACAA look forward to your strong support in their endeavour to fulfil their mission to spread the culture of care among all stakeholders. As they remain ever grateful to you for your continued collaboration in all the projects related to assisting and empowering the less fortunate brethren, MJES and SACAA seek your wholehearted support in all the activities of the Covid Care Centre, which will continue its service to the society until the lockdown ends. By coming together to combat the challenges posed by the deadly virus and help in its mitigation, it’s time to demonstrate our solidarity with the suffering humanity.

108-year-old Michael D’Souza receiving the Food Kit from Fr Praveen Martis SJ

Giving Back Helps Your Own Reputation. Whether it’s giving our money or our time, we should all want to see our Alma maters thrive. By sharing our time and talent and money with colleges, we do a bit of good and can even change lives by helping a worthy student earn a college education. Alumni play a large role in determining the future and continued development of an institution. So if you’ve been neglecting your Alma mater, rectify the situation and start giving back in any way you can, today. And this is the right time to give back when your Alma mater is having a great project of helping those in need during the lockdown/pandemic- and therefore open your hearts and contribute generously to the ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’, and make a difference. Team Mangalorean on behalf of MJES and SACAA request you once again to generously contribute to this noble cause and make ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ successful in their project/service to humanity. May God keep you in the hollow of his hands and protect you always.

Ending this column with a thought-provoking message- “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. At the end of life, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

The Bank Account details are given below:

Name of the Account: MJES Institution Development Fund

Account Number: 0045053000057600

Name of the Bank: South Indian Bank, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

IFSC Code: SIBL0000046

MICR Code: 575059002

In case of any help regarding the concerns mentioned above, you can contact the concerned persons by dialing the following numbers created for specific purposes: CALLS WILL BE TAKEN BETWEEN 9 am and 5 pm

Aloysius Covid care Centre (Help Desk 1) 7204313231; Aloysius Covid Care Centre (Help Desk 2),: 72O4432353

MANOTHEJAKA Helpline/s: 8762585440. manothejaka@gmail

Counselling Services (Contact 1) 9995031182

Counselling services (Contact 2): 9048409985

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

MJES & SACAA Launch ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’ to Serve the Needy during Pandemic

Alumni of SAC 1971 Batch Edmund Frank donates Rs 1 Lakh to ‘St Aloysius Covid Care Centre’

Police Covid Care Centre in Collaboration with MJES/St Aloysius Institutions Launched

Like this: Like Loading...