A MAJOR CHANGE! Local MLA Will No Longer be President in MU’s Constituent Colleges

Mangaluru: In a major change to the Mangalore University statute, the local MLA will no longer be the president of the college development committee (CDC). It has been proposed to make the MLA just a member, whereas the vice-chancellor will become chairman, in the six constituent colleges coming under Mangalore University. The new proposed statute draft was tabled at the first academic council meeting (ACM) for the academic year 2023-24, held at Mangalore University, Konaje, on Tuesday. The syndicate body of MU has already approved the statute.

Further, it will be tabled at the finance committee of MU, before going to the governor for final approval. Earlier, at MU’s constituent colleges, the vice-chancellor was the honorary president, whereas the local MLA was the president of the CDC. The CDC is formed in every college to take independent decisions on various administrative matters and development plans. It guides the college principal in the day-to-day affairs of the college, and prepares development plans.

Prof. Jayaraj Amin, MU Vice-chancellor (in-charge)

In his statement to the media, Jayaraj Amin, vice-chancellor (in-charge), MU, has said that this is the decision of the syndicate to bring in a new statute for CDC. There wasn’t a uniform rule for CDC earlier, and each constituent college had their own rules. As per the new statute, the vice-chancellor will become the chairperson, whereas the local MLA, who was earlier president, will be just a member in the committee. There will be other members including MP and Rajya Sabha MP as the special invitee to the CDC. The syndicate of MU is completely empowered to appoint or remove the nominated members, as also modify their number as and when required.



According to senior professors, the new statute will minimise political interference and pave the way for taking the right decision when certain sensitive issues take place on campus. As per a senior professor at MU “In the past, the issue of hijab and other related developments were fuelled by the interference of politicians. This will be avoided hereafter. The same rule should be made applicable to other government first-grade colleges too,”

