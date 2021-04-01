Spread the love



















A Megalithic Rock Cut Cave Accidentally found in Udupi

Udupi: “At Paniyadi, a suburb of Udupi renowned for Anantha Padbhanabha Temple of Puttige Math was under renovation. During the renovation work in progress, a cave was found opened near the Garbhagriha of the cellar of the Temple on the northern side. I visited the site today and verified it. By examination, I confirmed that it was a Rock Cut Cave of the Megalithic period. Similar Megalithic Rock Cut Caves have been found at Pavanje Subramanya Temple, Sooda Subramanya Temple, Santuru Subramanya Temple and elsewhere in Coastal Karnataka. The Paniyadi Megalithic belongs to 800 B.C. and is 2000 years old in antiquity”, said Prof T Murugeshi in a press statement released on April 1.

Prof T Murugeshi further stated, “This discovery is unique to understand the antiquity of Phani’s. Pani+hadi = Paniyadi means the settlement of Phani’s. Phani’s referred to in Mahabharata and Purana’s as ancient original inhabitants of this country. In the Udupi district, the place names like Paniyadi and Paniyuru indicate the existence of Phani’s settlement in the remote past. More than that, the Phani’s were famous for their Naga worship and Naga is their totemic emblem”.

He also stated, “Anantha Padbhanabha the presiding deity of Paniyadi is also related to the Naga worship. Iconographically he is Para Vasudeva a Vaisnavate God. He is sitting on the Naga coil and the Naga hood stands high on his head. A similar icon was found in Keelinje near Udupi which belongs to the 10th century A.D. Paniyadi deity belongs to 14th century A.D.”

Sent by: Prof. T. MURUGESHI, Associate Professor, Dept, of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, Udupi