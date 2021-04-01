Spread the love



















A Megalithic Rock Cut Cave found Accidentally in Udupi

Udupi : At Paniyadi, a suburb of Udupi reknowned for Anantha Padbhanabha temple of Puttige Mutt was under renovation. During the renovation work in progress a cave was found opened near the Garbhagriha cellar of the temple on the northern side. I visited the site today and verified it. By the examination I confirmed that it was a Rock Cut Cave of the Megalithic period. Similar Megalithic Rock Cut Caves are found at Pavanje Subramanya Temple, Sooda Subramanya temple, Santuru Subramanya temple and elsewhere in Coastal Karnataka. The Paniyadi Megalithic belongs to 800 B.C. and is 2000 years old in antiquity.

This discovery is unique to understanding the antiquity of Phani’s. Pani+hadi>Paniyadi means settlement of Phani’s. Phani’s referred to Mahabharata and Purana’s as ancient original inhabitants of this country. In Udupi district, the place names like Paniyadi and Paniyuru indicate the existence of Phani’s settlement in the remote past. More than that, the Phani’s were famous for their Naga worship and Naga is their totamic emblem also.

Anantha Padbhanabha the presiding deity of Paniyadi is also related with the Naga worship. Iconographically he is Para Vasudeva, a Vaisnavate god. He is sitting on the Naga coil and Naga hood stands high on his head. Similar icon found in Keelinje near Udupi belongs to the 10th century A.D. Paniyadi deity belongs to the 14th century A.D.

Sent by : Prof. T. MURUGESHI, Associate Professor, Dept, of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, Udupi