A Menhir found at Nintikallu in D.K.

Sullia: For the first time in the history of Dakshina Kannada, a Menhir of The megalithic period found at Nintikallu in Murulya Village of Sullia taluk at D.K. district says Prof. Murugeshi T., Associate Professor, Dept of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, Udupi, in his press release here today.

Megalithic culture is predominantly represented by different types of burials in Coastal Karnataka. On the left side of Dayananda Gowda’s house, the Menhir is located in the open courtyard, lower half of the menhir is buried in the recently built round concrete platform which is now called Vanadurga Katte. Presently a female deity is worshipped here. Menhirs were known by various names like, Nilskal, Nintikal, Anekallu, Rakkasakal, Garbinikal and so on in South India. At Basruru, Nitturu and Subhasnagara of Udupi District, they are peculiarly known as Garbiniyara Kallu. It is a free-standing stone, slightly leaning towards the north-west direction. The menhir found in the present site is an undressed natural stone of about 10 feet in height. It closely resembles the menhir found at Siddalingapura in Coorg and Nilskal in Shivamogga. Dayananda Gowda a resident of Nintikallu said that it was popularly called Nintikal by the people and while digging for the construction, around the stone they found red potteries of thick sections.

It is very clear that the place Nintikallu got its name from this menhir as we have seen in the case of Nilskal. Nilskal in Hosangar taluk of the Shivamogga district also got its name from a number of huge upright standing stones.

I am thankful to Dayananda Gowda Nintikallu, Nischith Golitadi, Shreyas Kolape, Vivek master Udupi Bailur and my students Pratheeka, Arun, Dishanth and Vishal Rai Putturu for their cooperation.

By Prof. Murugeshi T.

