A MOVIE for a MOVEMENT! Premier Show of Konkani Movie 'OSMITAY' Enthralls House-Packed Fans/Audience, screened at Big Cinemas, at Bharath Mall, Bejai, Mangaluru on Sunday, 10 September at 4.30 pm. The movie trailer was released on 13 August 2023 at Bharath Cinemas.

Mangaluru: The premiere show of the much-anticipated Konkani film 'OSMITAY,' which explores the Konkani identity, took place at Big Cinemas on Sunday, 10 September 2023, with a huge number of Konkani movie fans assembled at the venue. The premiere show was held simultaneously in Mangaluru, Puttur, and Manipal.

A Debut Konkani Movie by Mandd Sobhann, directed by Vilas Rathnakar Kshatriya; produced by Louis J Pinto featuring Ashwin D’Costa and Ms Wencita Dias and Dennis Monteiro in the lead roles, to hit the silver screen (Bharath Cinemas), at Bharath Mall, Bejai, Mangaluru on 15 September 2023, and also at many other places. This highly anticipated Konkani movie is set to grace the silver screens, marking a significant milestone for the Guinness record-holding cultural organization, Mandd Sobhann. Mandd Sobhann has made remarkable contributions to Konkani art, literature, and culture across various domains, and our debut production, ‘Osmitay’, promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

During a short formal programme of the launch of the premiere show held at 4 pm at Big Cinemas, Nigel Coloco, a young entrepreneur and philanthropist, and also the son of business tycoon Ronald Colaco inaugurated the premiere show, along with the Kudumbi dance troupe from Kundapur in attendance. On the occasion, all the sponsors, technicians, and lead actors were felicitated

Set against the backdrop of the Konkani people’s quest for identity, this captivating story unfolds the narrative of migration from Goa and showcases the visual splendour of Konkani’s rich folk heritage, all woven into a tender love story written by me (Eric Ozario) and the screenplay and dialogues by Joel Pereira comes to life through the brilliant direction of the young and talented filmmaker, Vilas Ratnakar Kshatriya. The scenic beauty of the coast, hills, and Goa is exquisitely captured by cinematographer Balaraja Gowda, with skilful editing by Mavin Joel Pinto.

The film’s soulful melodies are composed by the talented quartet of Alwyn Fernandes, Cajetan Dias, Joel Pereira, and myself, featuring the renowned singer Nihal Tauro and an array of talented vocalists. The cast includes stellar performances by Denis Monteiro, Ashwin D’Costa, Ms Wencita Dias, Prince Jacob, Sayish Panandikar, Gaurish Vernekar, Stany Alvares, Nellu Permannur, Sunil Siddi, Lulu Fortes, Naveen Lobo, and other renowned artists from Goa and Mangaluru. Notably, around 500 other talented actors make their debut appearances in front of the camera.

‘Osmitay’ will grace the screens starting September 15th at Bharath Cinemas Mangaluru with two screens, along with screenings at Cine Galaxy Surathkal, Bharat Cinemas Padubidri, Bharat Cinemas Manipal, Bharat Cinemas Puttur, Bharat Talkies Belthangady, and Planet Karkala, each with one screen dedicated to the film. Additionally, Kalpana Talkies Udupi and Padmanjali Talkies Honnavar will contribute four screens each to ensure that audiences get the opportunity to experience this cinematic masterpiece. Following the initial release, arrangements will be made for exhibition in various locations, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Israel, Germany, Australia, Ireland, USA and several countries around the world.

Gurkar and story writer of the ‘Osmitay’ movie, Eric Ozario, producer Louis J Pinto, co-director and screenplay writer Joel Pereira, actor Ashwin D Costa, actress Wencita Dias, Stany Alvares, Nellu Permanur graced the occasion. The programme was eloquently and meticulously compared with a few witty punchlines by Arun Raj Rodrigues,

Mandd Sobhann has undertaken the ambitious production of ‘Osmitay’ with the invaluable support of the community and donors, driven by their mission to contribute to the cinematic movement. President Louis J. Pinto led this remarkable endeavour. The film promises not only to be a visual treat but also a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Konkani art and storytelling.

