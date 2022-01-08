A ‘Name Sake’ Weekend Curfew Starts with Buses-People on Road & Many Shops Open?

Mangaluru: The definition of the Word ‘CURFEW’ in dictionary means “a regulation requiring people to remain indoors between specified hours, typically at night or day-time. But the kind of ‘CURFEW’ that we are seeing in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru simply doesn’t match the definition. Then why even did our Netas, or officials from the District Administration or Mangaluru City Corporation come up with the term “WEEKEND CURFEW”, when 90-95% of the people in this district and Mangaluru don’t even UNDERSTAND what ‘Curfew’ or ‘Lockdown’ is?

Last evening the city saw a huge traffic, many heading back to their native places and also people crowded at meat and vegetable shops, and also non-essential shops, including liquor shops Heavy traffic congestion is seen in most parts of the city, like Hampankatta Junction, Light House Hill Road, Nanthoor Circle, Kankanady Junction, K S Rao Road, among other prominent locations. One more reason for traffic jams was due to the major roads in the City being dug up for road widening or drainage work, which has led to a nightmare, both for commuters and motorists. People were seen in big numbers at the Mangaluru Central Railway station and Kankanady Railway station, and even at Bejai KSRTC bus stand, where people, especially migrants going back to their native places. There were also a bunch of migrants who had arrived from Jharkhand, with no masks or following social distance, and the best part is that they didn’t even know Mangaluru was under weekend Curfew, and the meaning of ‘Weekend Curfew’?.

Apart from shops dealing with essentials, many other shops were seen open and doing business, including those selling paan and Gutka. People made a beeline in the late evening hours till night on Friday at supermarkets, medical shops, fruit and vegetable shops, milk booths etc. Hurried efforts to stock essentials saw quite a few traffic jams and long queues in the city. Fish markets were open this morning, including meat shops. Nandini booth parlours which are allowed to open, and only permitted to sell Nandini products, including milk, also allowed their customers to buy snacks, tea/coffee and consume there, including smoking. A few of Nandini Milk Parlours are even selling cigarettes, gutka and other non-essential items-how about that? A total violation by the government authorized shops?

Even a motorbike with two police personnel were stopped by the patrolling cops for not Wearing Masks, but were allowed to go with no Fine?

Even though not many shops selling essentials were open today, those few grocery stores saw only a few customers buying last-minute necessities, though there were longer queues outside dairy and butcher stalls. Busses and auto-rickshaws were seen on the road, even though they had not many passengers. “We did brisk business yesterday evening as people stocked up on supplies, but it was nothing like the panic buying we saw last year. This morning, I hardly had any customers,” said a general store owner on market road. However there were not many shoppers. Market road and near Central market only a couple of shops were open. “Most people finished shopping last evening. We had crowds yesterday,” said a vegetable shop owner on Market Road.

The Mangaluru City police has set up checkposts at various places in the city including major junctions such as Clock Tower junction where high rank police officers, including DCP’s Hariram Shankar and P A Hegde, crack down hard on motorists for not wearing masks. A large number of motorists, mostly two-wheeler riders were slapped with Rs 250 fine for not wearing face masks. City saw police posted at various junctions in order. Officials from Mangaluru City Corporation were also seen on the streets making announcements to strictly wear masks and follow social distance. In spite of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka/Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, for which the government and district administration have enforced lockdown, unfortunately the City streets were flooded with traffic and people on Friday night. So what good it is to have a curfew, when people don’t adhere to the Covid-19 protocols?

POLICE PATROLLING NEAR CLOCK TOWER CRACKED DOWN ON PEOPLE FOR NOT WEARING MASKs

Even though the City traffic Police personnel were well equipped to instantly enforce the Curfew, with barricades set up on main roads, quite a few motorists were seen violating the rules by traveling through inner roads or where cops’ presence was absent. Experts are worried about undisciplined crowds spilling out onto the roads without wearing masks or maintaining social distance, and jammed traffic . Certain bazaar areas, including Market Road saw brimming with people, so much so that the traffic in these areas took a long time to clear, a few hours before the weekend curfew kicked in.

Only certain timings should be allowed for the Zomato and Swiggy food delivery services. When common and poor people can stay without food being brought to their doorsteps, why can’t also the City’s rich and moderate people? It is learnt that a bunch of these Zomato and Swiggy delivery boys, other than delivering food, are also seen delivering other items from non-essential shops and also meat and grocery shops Illegally, including liquor from agents- Cops should check on this activity that has been going on.

Are Petty shops selling Paan, Gutka, Cigarettes etc considered as ESSENTIALS SELLERS? (File Photo)

“There are a couple of super- spreading areas we noticed in both waves —Supermarkets and restaurants. Both these are crowd pullers and bring in public from across the city. Some restrictions must be there like travel only within 5 km radius etc to ensure unnecessary vehicular traffic is not attracted. Such initiatives are crucial to contain the surge. One more important step is to involve citizens in all containment activities. Ward-level information dissemination is crucial to make the best use of such restrictions,” said a college professor.

In order to ease the crowds at shopping places and also to ease heavy traffic on streets, we need to Segregate economic activity into essential and non-essential, and designate different times to both. Allow essential establishments to operate all day or in staggered timings in morning, followed by non-essential ones in mid-day. Extend the relaxation period up to 10 hours for alternate days to spread the crowds coming in. Deploy volunteers apart from police — roping in NGO, NSS, NCC volunteers for pandemic management. A relaxation of two more hours will put both vendors and customers at less risk as crowding won’t happen and also traffic chaos.

Now, the larger question is whether we can make this liveable Mangaluru the ‘new normal’, and if this will become permanent. Yes, the new normal will remain as long as COVID is around us. However, it can become permanent only if lessons are learnt from this pandemic and specific interventions introduced. We need to Reduce the need to travel: This can include interventions like work-from-home and study-from-home on some days, staggered and flexible work hours, more online shopping and home-delivery options, etc. Reduce travel distances. It will be a pity if we don’t learn our lessons even from a pandemic. It is also important to understand that there is no silver bullet. There should have been a different way or solution to curb or prevent the spread of Virus, and not through ‘WEEKEND CURFEW’?