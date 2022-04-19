A New Hindi Music CD ‘Ek Nayi Soch’ by Clifford D’souza Released

Mangaluru: Greetings from Clifford D’Souza of Mangaluru. A new Hindi music CD “Ek Nayi Soch एक नयी सोच” consisting of devotional, patriotic and inspirational songs, was released at Divine Call Centre, Mulki, at 8:15 am on Saturday, 16 April 2022.

The occasion was graced by Fr Abraham SVD, Director of Mulki Divine Call Centre, Fr Anil Kiran Fernandes SVD. Fr Merwin SVD, Fr George Crasta SVD along with the CD producer Clifford Leo D’Souza. Mrs, Philomena Rita D’Souza, Veena Bazil, Joe Crasta, Sharwin were present at the function. This is the 9th album produced by Clifford Leo D’Souza. The total number of songs in the 9 albums until now is 122.

The producer would like to thank God for His grace and mercy, he also thanked the musicians, singers technicians and all who worked in this project for their services and cooperation.