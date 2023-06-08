A New Star is Born in Mluru City! ‘Nakshatra’-a 15-Storey Apts & 41st Project of Land Trades Launched

A New Star is Born in Mluru City! ‘Nakshatra’-a 15-Storey Residential Development & 41st Project of Land Trades Launched at Gandhinagar, Mangaluru on Thursday, 8 June 2023.

Mangaluru: Twinkle.Twinkle Little Star…How We Wonder What You Are..and “Nakshatra’ by LAND TRADES is the new TWINKLING STAR in MANGALURU-the SMART CITY! A star is first born out of the dust, the dust of an idea. Nakshatra in English means ‘STAR, was conceived as a premium project for a select few who appreciate the good things in life. A seamless amalgamation of luxury and beauty, that makes your wish come true.

A spectacular new architectural landmark has loomed on the horizon at Gandhinagar in Mangaluru – Land Trades ‘NAKSHATRA’- a unique 15-storey residential development, which features 52 two, three and four-bedroom apartments that are designed for a life of ease and comfort, reflecting a new way of living in Mangaluru. The project was launched with the Bhoomi Pooja, which took place on 26 August 2020, and the construction work has been completed within a record period of 30 months, despite the hardships posed by the COVID pandemic. Now the project, which is the 41st project of LAND TRADES was inaugurated on Thursday, 8 June 2023 at 11.30 am.

Nakshatra was supposed to be inaugurated by the newly elected speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader and MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency D Vedavyas Kamath, but due to other prior engagements could not grace the occasion. Instead, K Harish Kumar, MLC, as the Chief Guest and Guests of honour namely MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan; P S Prakash, Editor & CEO of Hosadigantha Kannada Daily, Sandhya Mohan Acharya, Corporator of Mannagudda Ward (No. 28) and Ravichandran S, General Manager, Karnataka Bank Ltd. graced the occasion, along with MD of Land Trades K Shrinath Hebbar joined on the stage.

The occasion began with the unveiling of the plaque by the esteemed dignitaries, followed by invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Mrs Lalitha, a staff from Land Trades Accounts Department. In his welcome address, K Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades said “I am delighted to say that Nakshatra has been completed on time, despite the extreme challenges that we faced due to the COVID pandemic. We have met all the quality parameters and look forward to handing over the apartments to our customers. This project is simply a dream come true”.

Following the inauguration by the lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Jayanand Anchan said, “Whichever project K Shrinath Hebbar puts hands into it turns out to be magic and is completed in record time. No doubt ‘Nakshatra’ which in English means ‘Star’ will spread light in this Gandhinagar area, which has beautiful surroundings. For all his projects completed in record time, and providing the best facilities, infrastructure, etc I suggest that Hebbar should be nominated for the Rajyotsava Award or any state award. My humble request to Hebbar is that since many common citizens dream to have their home/apartment but are unable to afford one due to high price, I request Srinath Hebbar to build a few flats with affordable prices so that the dreams of the common people to own an apartment will come true”.

The new General Manager of Karnataka Bank Ltd, Ravichandran S said, “When I had come down to Mangaluru for my bank training in 1986, there were no mega apartments nor commercial buildings, but gone are those days, where now Mangaluru has transformed into a city of infrastructure and much beyond. No doubt that the MD of Land Trades K Shrinath Hebbar has played a vital role in the infrastructure of Mangaluru city, with his unique projects, which have earned name and fame. My sincere kudos to Hebbar. Something unique about Hebbar’s projects is that he completes them within a short period and in time, and the flats get sold out within a few months. This shows the trust the buyers have in Land Trades in buying their properties since they provide good facilities, etc and many are surrounded by environmentally friendly greenery. And we need to compliment the man behind all this Shrinath Hebbar. His relationship with Karnataka Bank has been going on for three decades, where Land Trades has grown with Karnataka Bank and Karnataka Bank has grown with Land Trades”.

Chief Guest MLC Harish Kumar speaking on the occasion said, “Truly a star is born in the City and the unique Gandhinagar area. Yes, home is a need of any person and everyone wants to have their dream come true by owning their apartment or home. But not all can afford and make their dreams come true, because of the cost factor. So I urge the builders to also come up with apartment projects so that a hard-working common person can buy his dream home or apartment. Decades ago, I remember there were no mega apartments/commercial complexes in Mangaluru, but only in Mumbai, and we all thought Mangaluru will never be like Mumbai. However, looking at the development and infrastructure of Mangaluru, it is just another Mini Mumbai. Presently Mangaluru is a haven of mega apartments/commercial buildings. Building an apartment/commercial complex is not an easy task, only the builders with determination and commitment can do it, and one person among the other builders is Shrinath Hebbar, and he has proven it accomplishing 41 successful projects”.

Area Ward Corporator Mrs Sandhaya Mohan Acharya and P S Prakash also spoke and complemented Shrinath Hebbar for his efforts in transforming the City, through his unique state-of-the-art structures. On the occasion, Peter Mascarenhas, the architect; Er Anil Hegde-the Structural Engineer; Fayaz Kamaluddin-CEO of Mfar Construction Pvt Ltd; Shashi Rai- AGM of Mfar; Keshava Amin- Electrical/Plumbing contractor, among others who had played a vital role in Nakshatra were felicitated. The vote of thanks was proposed by the CEO of Land Trades Ramith Kumar Siddakatte, and the programme was eloquently and meticulously in his witty style by retd journo Manohar Prasad.

About ‘NAKSHATRA’ & LAND TRADES OTHER PROJECTS:

Situated in Gandhinagar, 8th Cross Road, Mangaluru, Nakshatra is the 41st project of Land Trades. The flats are available in different variants, with floor areas ranging from 1292 sq. ft. to 2526 sq. ft. Nakshatra seamlessly blends style with substance and makes living a pleasure for its discerning residents. The project was an instant success, with most of the apartments being sold immediately after its launch. Only a few flats are presently available, and the firm is arranging exclusive preview visits for interested customers.

The project is beautifully designed by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics, who has also designed many other acclaimed Land Trades’ mega projects like Solitaire, Atlantis and Maurishka Palace. The construction work has been flawlessly executed by MFAR Constructions a reputed company of international stature. The building is designed for 100% Vastu compliance and is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Nakshatra greets visitors with beautifully landscaped open areas. It includes premium features like a visitors’ lobby, Mitsubishi high-speed lifts, and a covered rooftop terrace which also serves as a community space, where the residents can host functions and celebrate special occasions. Basement car parking is provided on four levels of the building. A heavy-duty backup power generator, CCTV, Access Control System, surveillance, a firefighting system, and Video Door Phone facilities are provided.

Nakshatra is designed to be an eco-friendly building with green features like rainwater harvesting for water conservation and abundant water supply, solar-powered hot water supply, on-site waste segregation, and an in-house sewage treatment plant as well as a State of the Art fully electric Organic Waste Convertor.

The spacious interiors of the project are designed for maximum comfort with optimum use of space, natural ventilation and flow of sunlight. The best materials have been used for surface finishing, flooring, woodwork, plumbing, electrical and bathrooms. The hardwood main entrance doors are well-secured with premium door locks. A centralised reticulated gas connection is yet another feature of the project.

Nakshatra joins the ranks of Land Trades’ other premium projects like Solitaire (Hat Hill), Emerald Bay (Beach Property at Surathkal), Maurishka Palace (Kadri Kambla), Sai Grandeur (Jail Road), Roopali and Atlantis (Bendorewell), Insignia (Valencia), and Sai Prem (Mannagudda). Land Trades is currently also promoting ultra-luxury high-rise projects like Altura at Bendoorwell and Shivabagh at Kadri Shivabagh, as well as Adira, a premium apartment project at Urva Marigudi Temple Road and Kamath Gardens, a residential layout at Ullal.

Land Trades is a leading real estate and property developer of Mangalore founded by K Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur, in the year 1992. It is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Many of its completed projects also enjoy the highest individual project rankings from CRISIL. Responding to the emerging demand for luxury homes, the firm is also all set to launch three new luxury residential projects soon at prime locations of Chilimbi, Vas Lane and Alake and commercial projects on PVS Road and at Yeyyadi.

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575001

Landline: +91 0824 2425424, 2423866

Enquiries: 8882777444, 9845084866

Email: sales@landtrades.in, info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in

