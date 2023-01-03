A New Year Gift from MLA! High-Tech Bus Stand Costing Rs 17.25 Lakhs Launched at Surathkal

A New Year Gift from MLA Dr Bharath Shetty! High-Tech Bus Stand costing Rs 15.25 lakhs Launched at Surathkal. How long this high-tech bus stand will remain in its present look is something to watch for, just like our MSCL ‘Bus Shelters’ which were in good shape when launched, but are now in dilapidated conditions.



Mangaluru: Seems like a New Year gift from Mangaluru North Constituency MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty to his people of Surathkal. On 2 January 2023, the MLA Y Bharath Shetty launched a high-tech bus stand at Surathkal in his constituency as part of the ‘Smart and Digital Surathkal’ initiative, in the presence of MCC Mayor Jayanand Anchan, MUDA president Ravishankar Mijar, among others.

Built at a whopping cost of Rs 17,25,000, the high-tech bus stand has free wi-fi, CCTV cameras, purified water, an FM radio, an SOS button to reach out to police, fans, a first aid kit, a selfie point, 12 seats, fire extinguisher, LED lights, a touch-screen information kiosk and charging points for laptops and mobiles for the convenience of people. The new bus stand near Govinda Das College in Surathkal was developed through the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda).

Speaking to the media, The MLA said, ” Students and others may use the high-speed wi-fi at the bus stop for free. The touchscreen kiosk provides information regarding bus timings, and it also has a bus tracking system. People also may log on to the information on local places through the kiosk. The CCTV cameras are connected to the local police station and mobile phones of police officers. On pressing the SOS button, messages are sent to the police station, circle inspector, ACP and other officials. Very soon modern toilets will be built behind the bus stop with MCF’s CSR funds. Similar bus stations will be constructed at NITK and other selected places. The Light House beach will also be developed by providing basic facilities for the convenience of tourists”.

A large number of Commuters still waiting for their buses far away from the new bus stand??

Okay, at the moment the bus stand looks beautiful with all the facilities mentioned. Come a few weeks, months or within a year, just like our Mangaluru Smart City Ltd “Smart Bus Shelters” which are in dilapidated conditions at present, and also boasted of high-tech facilities, similarly could be the fate of this high-tech bus stand, if no maintenance and care are taken. Also, this bus stand is not well planned regarding its present location since all the buses stop a few meters away from this new bus stand, where a large group of commuters alight or board the buses. So what is the point in having a bus stand where no buses stop and no commuters use it- just like a bunch of MSCL bus shelters built at locations where no buses stop or no one uses it?

Yours truly of Team Mangalorean was at this new bus stand from 7 am till 7.45 am, not many made use of this facility, while a large number of commuters were waiting for their buses at a far distance, for their buses to arrive. With no one using the facility, I had to request a bunch of students, a few from St Aloysius PUC/College, to occupy the seats in the new bus stand, for a photo shoot. Also with a large number of commuters waiting for their buses in this area, this new bus stand with only 12 seats will not serve the entire purpose, and during monsoon time, just imagine what would be the situation. That’s what you call the UNSCIENTIFIC PLANNING of our Smart authorities and Engineers! Oh well, until all the facilities at this new bus stand are in working condition, make the best use of them, because you never know, just like our MSCL ‘Smart Bus Shelters’ in pathetic conditions, this one could also fall in that situation!