A Noble Initiative! Students of Alva’s Education Foundation Pledge their Organs

Moodbidri: In a noble initiative, students of Alva’s Education Foundation have pledged their organs for donation in a programme intending to create awareness about the importance of organ donation at Vidyagiri.

As part of public relations and event management exercise, the students of Alva’s Journalism (Open Elective) and faculty on Thursday took the pledge to donate hearts, lungs, nerves, bones, middle ears, corneas, liver, heart valves, bone marrow, kidneys, pancreas, connective tissues and blood vessels.

Speaking at the programme, Lal Goel the chairman of Organ Donation Foundation of India said that a massive campaign needs to be conducted in order to create awareness among the people. He said living organs such as kidneys, part of liver, pancreas and brain dead organs, which occur due to road accidents in many cases, can be donated.

“Although individuals pledge their organs voluntarily during their lifetime, the permission of the family members is a must after death. Hence, the donors should inform their parents, children, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren without fail”, he said adding that a baby in the UK who was alive only for 74 minutes has also donated the organs. Students should create awareness en masse as there is a huge need for organs in India, he said.

Dr M Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation said that one must live even after death through organ donation. Citing statistics from World Health Organisation, Dr Alva said only 0.01% of people in India donate their organs which is disappointing compared to the ever-increasing need in the country. “There is a need of about 1.5 to 2 lakh kidney transplants in India, while only about 8000 to 10,000 transplants occur. For 40,000-50,000 liver transplants required a year, only 1,700-1,800 occur. About 2 lakh hearts are required, only about 3,500 transplants occur every year”, he said.

Former sports Minister K Abhayachandra Jain, who pledged his organs, was present on the occasion. 82-year-old Shrikar L Bhandarkar, curator of Alva’s Newseum also pledged his organs for donation. Dr Kurian, Principal of Alva’s College presided over. Balakrishna Shetty, Administrative Officer and Prasad Shetty, coordinator of the department of PG studies in Journalism and Mass Communication were present. Padma of State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) briefed about the donation procedure.