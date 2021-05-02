Spread the love



















A Parked Fish Hauling Truck Spilling Waste Water was Hazardous to Motorists on NH 66

A Parked Fish Hauling Truck Spilling Waste Water was Hazardous to Motorists on NH 66, half-a-km from Yekkur. This report is not for parking the truck, due to engine problems, but the carelessness of the driver and cleaner for allowing the waste fish water to spill, thereby causing a safety hazard for motorists, especially two-wheelers.

Mangaluru: In the past years’ many Deputy commissioners, Police Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and other top-ranking authorities have been giving stringent warnings to truck drivers not to spill fish wastewater on the road, but unfortunately, there has been no end to such menace, which is putting motorists life in danger, especially the two-wheeler riders. The Fish Waste Water spillage on the City streets by the fish hauling vehicles is not TODAY’s or YESTERDAY’s issue, it has been going on for years- and complaints of the same issue had been pouring into police stations, but has earned no success. And this will make one wonder, whether this is kind of a ‘ROCKET SCIENCE’ or what, to be rectified?

And this fish truck menace has been going on for years and the district administration nor the police have not found a suitable way to stop it. And in the meantime, with cops not taking stern action by penalizing the drivers with hefty fines or seizure of such trucks, the routine of such fish trucks is still going on and putting the life of light vehicle motorists, in danger. As per guidelines laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its order dated 2 July 2015, that anyone found discharging wastewater on roads will be slapped with a hefty fine followed by the seizure of vehicles. The district administration and police even had served notices to the fish truck owners to follow the guidelines, but all in vain.

You will still see fish trucks spilling fish wastewater on the roads, thereby making the roads slippery, and two-wheeler riders have to face the consequences. Looking at the present situation, none of the fish hauling drivers adhere to the rules, and without any fear of being caught by the cops, or could be “I don’t care” kind of attitude, the streets starting from Fish Dock-Bunder passing through the City on their way to their local destinations or destinations in Kerala, are seen with fish wastewater, intentionally spilled by the drivers. For a long time, the police department had been claiming there were no set rules to prevent this nuisance. However, following frequent complaints from citizens/residents and media reports, the higher police authorities have followed the model by their Kerala counterparts, but nothing much has changed. Many Fish hauling trucks are still seen spilling fish wastewater onto the roads.

This morning, while travelling on NH 66 I noticed a fish hauling truck ‘Mangalore Express’ bearing Registration no KA19 AB 4141 parked by the roadside (half-a-km from Yekkur) and there was no driver and cleaner seen at the spot. The truck might have had engine or other problems, and the driver had left it there but also left the fish wastewater spillage valve open, and the water was entering the NH road. A few two-wheeler riders passing on this slippery fish wastewater were seen losing balance but managed to control, if not there would be accidents. Look at the ignorance and carelessness of the driver to allow the fish water to spill onto the road.

In the past I have made various reports as to how dangerous it is for the two-wheeler riders when fish wastewater is spilled on the road, resulting in accidents, leading to injuries or fatalities. And this is yet another report to add to my credit on the same issue. In spite of registering several complaints, the authorities had failed to initiate any action against vehicles discharging wastewater on roads. The drivers close the knob and prevent wastewater from being discharged while entering Kerala. But laxity on the part of local officials here had allowed drivers to ignore the discharge of wastewater along the road here. The transporters had demanded a suitable place to discharge wastewater collected in tanks attached to vehicles, an issue which has to be addressed by the district administration, but that’s not followed even by many truckers. Even today, if you examine closely, about 90% of these smaller fish hauling trucks don’t even have a wastewater tank, and they run on the streets keeping the wastewater tap open.

Even after repeated complaints of foul smell and spilling of wastewater by goods vehicles transporting fish along the three coastal districts appear to have had no impact either on the respective district administrations or the Transport and Police Departments. Apart from the vehicles carrying fresh fish, those vehicles hauling rotten/waste fish to fish meal factories are also creating more nuisances by spilling stinky fish water on the streets, thereby adding to residents’ woes. This problem is eased only during the fishing ban period of two months when fish is not transported. To stop this menace is not so hard, if the administration makes a strong decision, and also if the traffic police get into action. But it seems like no one cares, and everyone has turned a blind eye to this issue which has been existing for years.

My humble request to the Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar, ACP (Traffic) Nataraj, RTO and other concerned authorities to please…please.. come up with a proper solution to end this fish truck menace, which is putting other motorists’ lives in danger. Fish water-laden slippery roads could lead to serious accidents. I only hope and pray, that these respected authorities that I mentioned above, will surely come up with a good plan of action, and stop this fish wastewater spillage from fish hauling trucks at the earliest, before an innocent life of a two-wheeler rider is lost! Thank You!