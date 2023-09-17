A Person Loses Rs 9.2 Lakhs in an Online Part-Time Job Scam

Mangaluru: A person has reportedly lost Rs 9.2 lakh in an online part-time job scam. According to the CEN police, the complainant received a message from an unknown person, about an online part-time job, on 30 August 2023. The complainant clicked on the link http://www.skyscannerwork.com/ and started performing tasks without depositing any money initially.

A bonus of Rs 10,000 was credited. On September 11, the complainant performed various other tasks, with the hope of earning more commission. Between September 14 and 15, the complainant through various accounts deposited Rs 9.3 lakh and was allegedly cheated.

GANJA SEIZED

Vittal police arrested a man and seized 6.1 kg ganja that was being transported in an autorickshaw at Marakkini in Kepu village on Saturday. The accused is NM Mahammed Kalandar Shah, 36, from Sullia Kasaba. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 1.4 lakh.

The police also seized two mobile phones, driving licence and an autorickshaw. The total value of the seized property is Rs 2.96 lakh. Vittal police have registered a case under section 8(c),20(b) (ii) (B) of the NDPS Act.

TEMPO TRAVELLER STOLEN

A Tempo Traveller was stolen from the place it was parked in the Urwa police station limits on September 14. According to police, the driver had parked the vehicle near the Kuntikana flyover around 8:30 pm.

Miscreants allegedly broke the lock and stole the vehicle. The total value of the stolen property is about 10 lakh. A case has been booked.

ILLEGAL SAND STORAGE RAIDED BY POLICE

Dharmasthala police have booked a case against the accused Sandesh for allegedly stocking 48 tonnes of stolen sand illegally at Batladka in Bandaru. Acting on a tip-off that sand was extracted illegally from the Netravati River without paying royalty, mines and geology department geologist Loyal Gladson Miranda, along with Bandaru PDO and Belthangady revenue inspector visited the spot.

About 48 tonnes of stolen sand worth Rs 33,600 was found stocked illegally. A case has been registered under IPC section 379.

