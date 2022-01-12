A private bus toppled in Kolluru on Army gave robust response to Chinese attempts to change status quo: Gen Naravane



New Delhi: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General M.M. Naravane said on Wednesday that the armys response to Chinese attempts to change status quo was very robust.

He also said that the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland last month is under investigation.

“Army’s response to Chinese attempts to change status quo was very robust; we were able to thwart the Chinese designs,” said Naravane

The COAS added: “The regrettable incident that occurred in Oting, Nagaland, on December 4 is being thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations.”

He said while the last two years have been challenging because of the Covid pandemic and the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Army responded robustly to both.

“We have not only augmented the forces, but also infrastructure and weapons in the last two years. Roads, tunnels, storage facilities have been set up. We are in a much better position than a year-and-a-half ago. We are ready for any challenge,” Naravane said.