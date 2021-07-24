Spread the love



















‘A Problem Which Cannot Be Solved Is Not A Problem At All’- Prof P.S.Yadapadithaya, the VC of MU

‘A problem which cannot be solved is not a problem at all’- Prof P.S.Yadapadithaya, the Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, while inaugurating the Two day’s International E-conference on “Mutation Challenge in Commerce and Management Education”



Mangaluru: Two day’s International E-conference on “Mutation Challenge in Commerce and Management Education” was inaugurated by Prof. P. S. Yadapadithaya, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University. He has explained about the innovations of technology and e-commerce in the Commerce and Management Education in the form of Business Labs,E- Learning, Distance Learning, Accounting practices and virtual platforms invented in the forms of blessings in disguise due to waves and after waves of Covid.

The Academic Head of Regenesys Business School of South Africa Miss Patience Nyoni, has explained about the disruptions and economic depressions of South Africa economy and the recovery efforts undertaken to raise the GDP of a country while delivering her Keynote address for the conference. Dr. Subhashini Srivatsa, Principal of the college has presided over the function and has expressed her concern about raising education-employability divide among Commerce and Management graduates.

The M.Com and MBA (IB) Co-ordinator Dr. Jagadeesha B. has delivered a conference prologue. The guests and gatherings are welcomed by Venkatesh Nayak, the Organising Secretary of the Conference, Steevan D’Souza, Department of MBA (IB), Conference Co-ordinator has introduced the guests and the program has compeered by Miss Kavya P Hegde who is a Conference Coordinator.

Technical Session I on “Business Labs” was resourced by Prof. Pareekshith Singh Manhas, Rector and Director of University Incubation Centre, Jammu University. He has explained the factors for the failure of business labs and the kinds of experiences to be given and the technology in business labs. This session was chaired by R. Ramanan, Former Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, and Additional Secretary of Niti Ayog, Government of India who focused on the need for smartness and adaptability in technology. This session has compeered by Rajesh Kumar and Praveen, faculty of MBA (IB) of the college.

The Panel Discussion was on “Industry Institutional Role in Professionalizing Commerce and Management Education”. Dr. Samir Kagalkar, Co-Founder, eMBArkers Management Education Start Up has laid focus on imbibing experience and mutual reinforcement for integrated and sustained education practices. Miss Kyoko Okutani, Chief Executive Officer, World Women Bank, Japan has explained the phase of the development process of social enterprises. She experimented in supporting Social Entrepreneurship in Japan.

Prof. Manoj Kamat, Principal of DPM’s Shree Mallikarjun and Shri Chetan Manju Desai College, Canacona, Goa has been a Chairperson of the session who has invoked for an interesting discussion during the session. Mr. Mithun Chandra and Miss Harinakshi of Department of MBA (IB) have compeered this session. Fifty papers on various themes related to the conference were presented by the delegates from different parts of the world during the afternoon.

