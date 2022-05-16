A Quarrel Leads to Joseph Francis (54) Killing His Wife Shaima (44) in Kumpala

Mangaluru: A silly argument over a husband consuming alcohol by his wife, resulted in the husband killing his wife in a fit of rage. As per Ullal police report , a 54-year-old man was remanded in three-day police custody, after he was arrested on the charges of murdering his wife. The accused is Joseph Francis, a resident of Chetana Nagar in Kumpala of Ullal police station limits.

According to police, on May 11, the accused and his wife Shaima (44), quarreled over a silly issue of him consuming alcohol, and out of anger, Joseph assaulted her with a blunt object on her head. However, the police were informed that she fell after she consumed poison, and was rushed to the hospital. She died the same evening at a private hospital in Deralakatte in the outskirts of Mangaluru.. Her parents arrived the next day, and a complaint was registered.

Ms SHAIMA , aged 44

However, the provisional postmortem report and preliminary investigation indicated that the victim suffered internal head injuries. Though the police retrieved a bottle of poison from the scene of the crime, the FSL report is expected to provide clarity, if the victim had consumed poison, or the accused had just placed a bottle there. However, Joseph Francis who killed wife and tried to pass it off as suicide was arrested, and an investigation is on.

It is learnt that Joseph is a contractor by profession, who constructs petrol bunks, and had returned home from Kerala to Kumpala five days ago, after which he and his wife had an argument of him coming home drunk, and out of anger, accused Joseph hit his wife Shaima, who succumbed to head injuries in the hospital. The couple have two children who are studying in primary school, it is learnt.