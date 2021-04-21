Spread the love



















A Quick Guide to the Best VPNs for Secure Browsing in India

VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, allows you anonymity and privacy while you browse the web. From public internet connections, they create private networks that protect your IP address, keep your data safe and ensure the confidentiality of your browsing activity. VPNs ultimately provide users with assurance that their chats are encrypted and their personal information and browsing history will not be exposed to anyone who shouldn’t have access.

This type of technology is used widely the world over. Some countries, including China and many Middle Eastern and Gulf countries, have restrictions on internet access and block some websites and social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook. In these instances, travellers and locals can use VPNs to access censored sites, browse discretely, and keep in touch with family around the globe. It is important to remember, however, that in China and some other countries, only government-approved VPNs must be used.

Yet, in India, as in lots of other countries, VPNs are most commonly used for the protection of personal data from cyberattacks and for access to free streaming content.

​​​​Popular VPN Surfshark, for example, lets you connect to Bollywood movies and popular international streaming services. This is because VPNs allow users to visit international websites, even if those users are outside of the site’s selected regions.

Top 3 VPNs to Use in India

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN programmes in the world. It has servers in over 90 countries, including several in India. It boasts great connection speeds and top-notch digital privacy, and it grants access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and BBC iPlayer. Express VPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and can be purchased from just over $6 a month.

NordVPN

NordVPN has a substantial number of servers in India and has won several excellency awards. With a whole host of VPN features and high-spec privacy apps, not to mention its ability to unblock streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, NordVPN is great for secure browsing and streaming in India. Like many of its competitors, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, and is suitable for those on a budget, with monthly packages starting at just $3.71 per month.

Surfshark

Despite the fact that it’s still in its infancy, Surfshark is one of the most well-loved VPNs for private browsing in India. Surfshark allows users to connect multiple devices to the service simultaneously. It also has incomparable technical security, a range of safety features, good connection speeds, and 24/7 live chat support to ensure the quality of your service.

With 1700 servers across the globe and a monthly subscription price starting at just $2.49, Surfshark offers value for money and world-class service.

Source: Unsplash



VPNs are great for accessing entertainment globally, and the value of using one can be seen on a variety of entertainment sites. Sports fans, for instance, can access Arabian betting discreetly and securely using a VPN from anywhere in the world, which lets users connect privately to a remote public network. This does not require advanced technical knowledge and ensures that your online gambling activities will remain confidential. Alternatively, if you’re interested in streaming television shows and movies, the use of a VPN on sites like Netflix will grant you access to movies that would usually be unavailable in your country.

What’s more, using a VPN couldn’t be easier. Once you’ve researched available VPNs in India – the list above should be helpful here – and have chosen one, the first step is to sign up for an account. Then download the VPN client onto all of the devices from which you would like to browse securely. If you’re connected to your VPN, simply use your devices as you usually would.

Should I get a VPN?

If you’re browsing the web in India, a VPN can provide you with digital privacy, data security, and more online freedom. While VPNs can slow down your connection speeds and, at least for good service, will cost you a small amount of money each month, you can feel confident that your personal information will be protected.