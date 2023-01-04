A Rare & Challenging Job Accomplished by Kidney Transplant Team of A.J. Hospital



Mnagaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Prashath Marla K – an MS, M.Ch (Urology) Medical Director Transplant Surgeon at AJ Hospital & Research Centre said, ” Deceased donor program which was initiated by A J Hospital way back in 2015 has gained momentum, and awareness of organ donation has reached the masses. The program is named “Jeevan Vileena” after the first two donors Mr Jeevan & Mrs Leena, who are the torchbearers of the donation. Since then to date in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district, there were a total of 41 donations; that means nearly 150 patients had benefited from this program and they are grateful to the families who have given them new life.

He further said, ” Karnataka this year had the record number of donations and hundreds of families had a new lease of life by getting organs which otherwise would have been destroyed. One such incident happened on 11 th December 2022; the family of a brain-dead donor decided to donate organs to needy patients. “Jeevasarthakathe” the Karnataka Government body, activated the patients for transplantations. Hence a team of surgeons retrieved organs at Father Muller’s hospital and the heart, liver, lungs & Kidneys were allotted to various hospitals”.

.” The challenge is to transfer the organs to the specified hospitals and do the transplant surgeries in a minimum amount of time. In this rare instance, both kidneys were allotted to the A J Hospital for two separate patients who were on the priority list. The challenge for the transplant team was to retrieve kidneys from the donor, bench prepares the kidneys, and do a transplant on both patients within 6-7 hours. The team took it as a challenge and completed both surgeries one after another in the specified time. Both recipients did very well post-surgery and both got discharged within 12 days” added Dr Marla.



.

He added saying, ” This was a unique opportunity as it generally doesn’t get allotted to the same hospital, but the challenge was taken up by the team consisting of Dr Prashanth Marla, Dr Pritham Sharma, Dr Roshan V Shetty (transplant surgeons), Dr Raghavendra Nayak (Nephrologist), Dr Harish Karanth (Anesthetist), Ms Sowmya (Transplant Coordinator), Ms Savina Roshni, Mahabala (OT staff) We are extremely grateful for the family who donated organs, may the soul of the donor be liberated, and hope through the media this gesture of the family and donor be an inspiration to others”.

Dr Pritham Sharma, Dr Roshan V Shetty (transplant surgeon), and Dr Raghavendra Nayak (Nephrologist) of AJ Hospital were present on the dais during the press meet.



