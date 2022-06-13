A ‘RAVI’ Behind a ‘KAVI’ Konkani Litterateur CGS Taccode Remembered by His Fans

A “RAVI” (Sun) Behind a ”KAVI” (Poet) ‘ Konkani litterateur (Late) CYRIL GREGORY SEQUEIRA (CGS) Taccode Remembered by His Fans, family members, relatives, dear and near ones during a Condolence Meet held at Don Bosco Hall on Sunday, 12 June 2022 by St Aloysius College Konkani Department; Konkani Natak Sabha; Konkani Kutam-Bahrain; Mandd Sobhann; Kavita Trust; Karavali Konkans; United Youngsters; Sandesh Prathistana; Asthitva Natak Pangad; Poetica and Taccode Church Parishioners

Mangaluru: Renowned Konkani litterateur, King of Konkani humour literature Cyril Gregory Sequeira, aka ‘CGS Taccode’ left to Heaven on Saturday 28 May at the age of 71. Born in Taccode, CGS did his schooling in Taccode, Moodbidri, and Bengaluru. He started to write in Konkani when he was 12, and since then has been writing articles for FIVE decades. He was the sub-editor of Raknno weekly. Later he also worked as the editor of ‘Kannik’ and ‘Umallo’ Konkani periodicals. CGS, though has written in all forms of literature, was more known for his humorous writings.

(Late) CYRIL GREGORY SEQUEIRA aka CGS Taccode

Novels to his credits are ‘Pattedarachem Sahas’, ‘Khunyegarachi Khun’, and ‘Sister Shobha’, and apart from them he also brought out many books which were collections of short stories, collections of poems, collection of humorous articles, plays, translated works, religious works, edited works etc. His humour books include ‘Fugettyo’, ‘Fokannam’, ‘Grahachar’, ‘Sursuroy’, ‘Kuchilyo’, ‘Maskiryo’, ‘Chirmulyo’, ‘Hi Hi Dubai’, ‘Bullbulle’, ‘Sullsulle’, ‘Tambddegulle’ and ‘Choklettam’.

He has written many dramas which include ‘Chyar Disancho Saunsar’, ‘Diana’ ‘Haschengi Rodchem?’ ‘Bhadyachi Bail’ ‘Gongo’ ‘Raan Dukor’ ‘Kutmacho Ters’ ‘Moinyachi Poili’ ‘Tarik’ and ‘Mori Magdalen’ His collections of poetry are ‘Izmolachi Vattli’ and ‘Kulkulo’. He also had done various editing work for Konkani publications. CGS had also compared many social and musical programmes of leading Konkani composers.

CGS Family (L-R): Vijay (son), Ms Viyol (Vijay’s wife), Ms Sylvia (Wife) and Viren (Grandson)

He had also participated in many ‘Kavi Sammelan’ in and around Mangaluru. He was conferred awards by Konkani Basha Mandal, Goa, Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Sandesha, and Konkani Kutam Bahrain and also received Konkani Sahitya Academy Honorary Award. Having worked in Doha Qatar and Dubai for a few years, he came to his hometown for good. He is survived by his wife Sylvia and children Vijay, (his wife Ms Viyola and son, Viren) and daughter Ms Vijetha and their siblings.

CGS had a special way that warmed the hearts of everyone who knew him, and the qualities that made him the wonderful person he was, have left everyone with many beautiful memories. CGS did touch the hearts of many through his politeness, graciousness, and friendliness. The large crowd of relatives and friends that showed up for her funeral proves that she was loved by many. Yes, we all know that Cancer is a brutal disease. Many of our young and old dear ones/friends have lost their lives battling cancer disease. Cancer may have cut some people’s lives shorter than they would have been without cancer. It may have prevented them from doing certain things while still living. Cancer may take away the joy we have from having these people with us on this earth longer than if they didn’t have cancer.

Some people fight cancer with everything they have, every day that they take a breath. While you have finished reading this tribute article, please take a moment to pray for CGS Taccode and his family. He was a great man and I keep thinking of him because I had a good relationship with him during the last few years after I came back from the US, and I think of the eulogy every time I hear someone saying the “lost” phrase and I think this sums it up perfectly. I know what he was made of- Prostate Cancer never stood a chance against him.

Cancer was unable to break CGS’s spirit. His zest for life and the competitive fire burned brightly to the end. His confidence and adventurousness were undimmed. For the last one year, He took everything cancer could throw at him and kept going. He endured pain that would have hobbled the toughest adult. He found energy in the face of draining treatments. He maintained a positive outlook in the bleakest of situations. Where was cancer’s victory in that? Cancer ripped a hole in the lives of everyone who loved CGS. Cancer left us devastated and heartsick. Cancer robbed the world of someone who would have done great things—someone who would have made a difference. But cancer did not beat CGS Taccode. It never stood a chance. CGS -Sadly Missed by his fans, dear and near ones.

With so much love shown towards CGS- the KING of Konkani humour, he was remembered by His Fans, dear and near ones during a Condolence Meet held at Don Bosco Hall on Sunday, 12 June 2022 by St Aloysius College Konkani Department; Konkani Natak Sabha; Konkani Kutam-Bahrain; Mandd Sobhann; Kavita Trust; Karavali Konkans; United Youngsters; Sandesh Prathistana; Asthitva Natak Pangad; Poetica and Taccode Church Parishioners.

RICHARD MORAS- convenor of Konkani Writers’ Association

The main man behind this Condolence Meet was Richard Moras, convenor of Konkani Writers’ Association who delivered a welcome address and brought back memories of his and others association with CGS, and he put forth quotes from Late CGS’s poetry and writing. Compere of the programme, poet and writer Lloyd Rego, a parishioner of Taccode Church reminiscing his association with CGS, shared a few memories of his journey and life of CGS, and ended by saying, “Baab Cyril was a renowned writer, penning down hilarious poems and articles, a down to earth and a humble person”.

TRIBUTE BY KONKANI LITERATEUR DR EDWARD NAZARETH :

Paying tribute to CGS, renowned Litterateur Dr Edward Nazareth said, “Humor was in his blood. Be it a personal conversation, a prose or a poem, he used to mix his witticisms in an adequate, healthy and proper manner. His prose and poems are one of the best humour literature produced in Konkani of the Canara region. This was Cyril Gregory Sequiera, popularly known as ‘CGS, Taccode’, Taccode was his birthplace. He left for his heavenly abode on the 28th of May 2022 at the age of 71. CGS was a versatile writer of Konkani. Other than humorous prose and poems, he has written many plays, novels and short stories. He has translated several books from English to Konkani”.

He further said, “He was most popular for his light-hearted humorous literature. He started writing at the very tender age of 12. After his studies in Thacode, Moodbidri, and Bangalore he worked as sub-editor of Raknno, the diocesan periodical of the Mangalore Diocese. During this time and later, over the past five decades, he has written plenty of prose and poetry filled with jest and satire. His topics were simple, his presentation was lucid, and his characters were from among the people. He was careful not to include anything indecent or vulgar in his writings”.

“As a result, in many of the families, elders used to read out his humour to children and other family members and the entire household would burst into laughter. He was very famous among common men for his jestful writings, several of them are published in twelve books of humour by his own and other publications. He was very witty in his talks-whether it was comparing a program, a welcome speech or proposing a vote of thanks. Audiences always used to eagerly wait for his witty comments and anecdotes during his speeches. The hollow left by his absence is difficult to fill” added Dr Nazareth.

TRIBUTE FROM WRITER TITUS NORONHA:

Parishioner of Taccode Church, writer and member of Poetica, Titus Noronha paying tribute to CGS said, “CGS was one of the great people that I had encountered with in my life, and I cherished every moment I spent with him. a person to be found in a million. He had a humble beginning and life was not easy for him. Apart from humour, he also laid emphasis on socially impactful topics as well. His works were provoking. He was a gem of a person, who identified the humorous aspect in the smallest things of life. All of them adored him. He was the key source of entertainment to all.

“His works, comprising poems, dramas, articles, and many more were the most prized and treasured possessions. For him, life is reflected in comedy. He had a distinct sense of humour, which everyone would be in awe of. As he sailed across the vast sea of life, he encountered some worse situations which he handled well. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment. He was diligent towards his work and towards society. He always completed the work within the stipulated time and kept to his words” added Titus.

“He had a strong memory, every date and every instance was all fresh in his memory,” recalls Titus with great pride. He was unpredictable on stage. “None could ever imagine what aspect of comedy he would use at any instance to entertain the gathering. Cyril would be an unforgettable name, as unique as he was and people like him were” concluded Titus Noronha.

TRIBUTE BY Raakno Editor/Publisher FOR RUPESH MADTHA:

Raakno Editor/Publisher Fr Rupesh Madtha, on behalf of Konkani periodicals paying tribute, said, “CGS being one of my closest acquaintances, I always admired his works. He was a wonderful friend and a notable contributor to the field of literature. CGS Taccode’s work reflected his distinct soft-cornered personality. He was also very influential, and would consistently motivate aspiring writers to continue working on their talent. He would get back to them on Whatsapp asking them to work on various ideas”.

Fr Madtha further said, “CGS was spirited with enthusiasm and his stories were exceptionally interesting since the theme revolved around daily lives. His humour gave us chuckles and made us laugh so hard with his family many times to the funny stories or jokes written by him. He breathed for Konkani literature and it is due to him that Konkani literature has blossomed. In his absence, the mighty writer and poet would be incomplete. When I needed help he would render his support and assistance, and also shared all his experiences with me and started writing on the topics which are seen in society. CGS is an inspiration to many aspiring actors and writers who could take from his exemplary achievements. No doubt CGS is a great boon to Konkani literature and one of the most inspiring figures in the society”.

Rev Fr Henry D’Souza, the Bishop of Bellary offered prayers for the departed soul of CGS, and the audience also joined him in the prayers, following which Bishop Fr Henry D’souza paid a floral tribute to the portrait of CGS. Later, the Heads of various Catholic organizations, Cultural associations, family members, relatives, dear and near ones, friends, and fans also paid a floral tribute.

TRIBUTE FROM YOURS TRULY (ALFIE D’SOUZA):

The blow was hard, the shock was severe when I got the news about the death of my dear friend CYRIL G SEQUEIRA fondly known as “CGS TACCODE”, on Saturday 28 May 2022. Many of his fans and friends did not know his death was near, but God knew that he was suffering and the hills were hard to climb, so he closed his weary eyes and whispered “Peace be thine”. Many, who were close and dearer to him will miss him because he was warm and quick to make everyone feel comfortable, with his wit and jovial talk.

If you look into my phone calls made from my mobile phone, there will be at least two to three calls made to him or he calls during the week. Plus we share some fun WhatsApp messages-but sadly No More. He would always help me in translating Konkani or Kannada captions into English for my articles or reports. And he never said no to any of my requests, and we always shared a few jokes and humour. But for a couple of months, there was no reply from his side to my calls or WhatsApp, which made me wonder what might have happened. The last time that I saw the smiling face of CGS was a couple of months ago.

About CGS, there was more—a hint of joyfulness and fun, a sense of self-confidence, an unmistakable kindness. It was the kind of smile that drew people to him. That smile was there the first time I met him a couple of years ago and that smile was still there the last time I saw him last. He didn’t express any feelings or signs of health issues. If anything, everyone would agree with me that his personality and smile were brighter and more joyous the last time we all saw him.

Everything good, everything wholesome, everything pure about a man was found in his smile. But there was more—a hint of joyfulness and fun, a sense of self-confidence, an unmistakable kindness. It was the kind of smile that drew people to him. The ravages of cancer, chemo, and radiation could not wipe it from his face. If anything, his smile was brighter and more joyous the last time I saw him. No doubt CGS was doubly blessed with personality—inside and out. Cancer could do nothing to diminish either. It was his personality that shone through his eyes and smiles every day of his life.

Cancer couldn’t steal His popularity. To know him was to love him and to root for him. We should all be so lucky to have as many friends as CGS did. He touched more people in his 71 years of life on earth than most of us could in 100 years. From his doctors and nurses to his family members, relatives, and friends, no one entered His orbit without being inspired by him. Cancer was utterly helpless to interfere. His death has been an example to us all as he went through his cancer experience with courage, grace, and dignity for over a year. As for his wife and children, I know they are well aware that they mean the world to their loved ones (CGS) and will always carry that in their hearts. The unity of Sequeira is inspiring- this family is an example of what family, fatherhood, love, support, caring and appreciation really means.

I truly believe my friend CGS is at peace and is united with his dear ones and friends in heavenly bliss. In conclusion, all I have to say to my friend is, ”We will all think of you in silence. We often speak your name, now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we’ll never part. God bless you in his keeping, but we’ll always have you in our hearts and in our memories. You are sadly missed. When we look at your picture, you seem to smile and say, ‘Don’t be sad but take courage, and love each other for my sake’. We will do that, we promise.”

I end this tribute column with a quote, “Those who have lived a good life do not fear death, but meet it calmly, and even long for it in the face of great suffering. But those who do not have a peaceful conscience, dread death as though life means nothing but physical torment. The challenge is to live our life so that we will be prepared for death when it comes”. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light show upon him-May his Soul Rest in Peace. Amen