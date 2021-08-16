Spread the love



















A Review Of Bollywood Story Online Slot Game

If there was a nation where movies generated as much cash as in the UK, Germany, France and South Korea, you might be surprised to learn that it is not a European nation, nor is it situated in wealthy East Asia.

In fact, the nation is India – where movies continue to gross upwards of USD $400 million per year! For a country where the average salary is just shy of USD $5,000 per year, this is quite an incredible figure!

Indeed, the truth is that Indians simply can’t get enough of the cinema! In this unique nation with a rich and storied history, the highest-grossing movies are not imports from the US and Hollywood but homegrown movies made in what is known as Bollywood!

A combination of Bombay (the old name for Mumbai, India’s cultural capital) and Hollywood, Bollywood is one of the world’s biggest producers of movies, with fans in both India and beyond. Bollywood movies are famous for their stunning production value, with colourful costumes, lavish locations and, of course, plenty of exciting dancing. More often than not, the plot revolves around a romantic relationship, more often than not one beset by societal pressures and judgements.

Now, the Bollywood experience has been recreated for the online gaming community. The Bollywood Story online slot game – from Swedish industry giant Netent – centres, in true style, around the relationship between two young lovers and their struggle to marry.

In this article, we will take a closer look at this exciting game with a review of the Bollywood story online slot game. From the storyline to the graphics to the nitty gritty of the gameplay (including the max jackpot!), we will consider all of the main facets of this top slot game!

So, without further ado, let’s take a look first at the basics of the Bollywood Story online slot.

Bollywood Story Online Slot: The Basics

A 5-reel game, Bollywood Story has 25 pay-lines to make for a seriously engaging game. There are numerous ways to win here, simply line-up the two antagonists (step-mum and old-man) or line-up the star-crossed lovers and you’re in! What’s more, any three, four or five adjacent symbols on a line will snag you up to a 750x line stake! To hit the top pay-line prize of 1,000x line-bet, you need to hit five symbols in a row.

We hope that this description of the basics of Bollywood Story helps, but if you’re struggling to keep up then it might be worth checking out this glossary of terms in order to boost your knowledge of slots prior to getting started.

Let’s take a look at some of the other elements that make up Bollywood Story, a fascinating slot offering that players everywhere can enjoy.

Bollywood Story: Wilds, bonuses, gameplay and more



With awesome Wild Floating Flower Garlands that replace all symbols bar Scattered Sapphires to pay out, even more, this is one excitingly unpredictable slot.

For the Bollywood Free Spins Bonus, you can trigger this by hitting three to five Scattered Sapphires, with the exact amount of spins depending on how many symbols. Regardless, it will range from ten to thirty, with each free spin including the possibility of yet more garlands and ever-larger payouts!

