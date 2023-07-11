A Shabby Patchwork Filling Potholes at Nanthoor & Bendoorwell Junctions Gone Much Worse!

A Shabby Patchwork by workers late at night on Monday filling the Potholes at Nanthoor & Bendoorwell Junctions Gone Much Worse, for motorists to drive or ride on Tuesday morning. This work was just to fool the public and nothing else

Mangaluru: On Monday, 10 July 2023, Team Mangalorean published an article in Mangalorean.com, Ref: Beware! We Are Back & We May Kill You?’ say POTHOLES at Nanthoor & Bendoorwell Junctions, and less than 10 hours the concerned officials from Mangaluru City Corporation had sent their workers to fill the crater-size potholes resurfaced at Nanthoor Junction, and also at Bendoorwell junction. But did they do the job right? Not at all. Doing a shabby patchwork to cover the potholes with the loose concrete mix at Bendoorwell junction, and using red mud to fill the potholes at Nanthoor junction has made the situation much worse

Potholes and craters had resurfaced on the portion of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 bypass at Nanthoor Junction severely affecting traffic in the busy junction. Parts of the bypass that were repaired with a fresh bitumen coat during summer gave way once the South West Monsoon started a few days ago. As the vehicles towards Bengaluru move slowly to negotiate craters and potholes, traffic through the junction on NH 66 and Kadri Road gets affected, said a traffic police constable posted at the spot. And this happens year after year when the monsoon starts and the workers do a shabby job by throwing some lose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it. It will not serve the purpose.

POTHOLES RESURFACED AT NANTHOOR JUNCTION AREAS:

PATCHWORK DONE FILLING THE POTHOLES WITH RED STONE MUD

The same was the situation at the Bendoorwell Circle/Junction, where crater size potholes have resurfaced again after the recent downpour, even though the area was asphalted a couple of months ago. This shows the unscientific work of the people behind the work, right from the engineers, city officials, contractors and labourers. Even though the recent rains have resulted in potholes resurfacing on roads in parts of Mangaluru city, two spots with “merciless” potholes that creates inconvenience and hardship to motorists and pedestrians are near the Nanthoor Junction, on the way from Kadri to Bikarnakatte, and the other at Bendoorwell junction.

The relentless rain that lashed the city has washed away the asphalt into the nearby drains, opening up old potholes, and creating new ones. Potholes have turned into craters at many places in the city. During the monsoon, commuters have to deal with large potholes in several spots at Pumpwell to Bendoorwell, near Jeppu Market, Bolar, Hoige Bazar, Hampankatta Junction, Jail Road, edges of the road at Navabharath Circle, Karangalpady and Bridge Road (connecting Jyothi and Balmatta), and so on. The traffic police blame the potholes for the traffic congestion.

POTHOLES REAPPEARED NEAR BENDOORWELL JUNCTION:

PATCHWORK FILLING THE POTHOLES WITH LOOSE CONCRETE MIX..

The civic authorities blame. he monsoon for the potholes- and it’s all in the blame game every year.. The evidence now says otherwise. I think the only way to solve the current pothole mess is to lay a two-layered concrete road with a seal coat but the problem is, our authorities I bet are busy playing blame games. By the way, motorists taking the way near Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte/Kulshekar are facing the brunt every single day, commuting through this route ridden with potholes and stranded water.

Mangaluru streets and for that matter, even on the outskirts of the City, is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangalureans face every day. Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system.

Now that the city crews have taken quick action to fix the potholes at both the junctions, they have not done the job right. Two-wheelers are skidding on both these messy pothole junctions, now filled with lose concrete mix at one junction, and red mud at the other junction. Is this how our smart engineers and smart officials in Corporation attend to civic issues, and make it more problematic. This smart city sucks, putting? eoples’; lives in danger. Period. Anyways, till they redo the fixing of potholes the right way, until then bear with the potholes or curse someone at the MCC— and still keep driving and riding safely.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE :

Beware! We Are Back & We May Kill You?’ say POTHOLES at Nanthoor & Bendoorwell Junctions

Like this: Like Loading...