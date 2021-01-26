Spread the love



















A Sombre Affair! City Celebrates 72nd Republic Day with Gaiety & Patriotic Fervour

Mangaluru : 26th January is a day on which every Indian heart fills up with patriotic fervour and immense love for motherland. There are many significant memories as it was this day when the Indian Tricolour was first unfurled in January 1930 at Lahore, by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and the declaration of an independent Indian National Congress was made. 26th January, 1950 was the day when the Indian republic and its constitution came into force. It was this day in history in 1965 when Hindi was declared as the official language of India. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

The Republic Day celebrations this year witnessed a number of changes including smaller marching contingents, and fewer spectators compared to the previous years in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The authorities had scaled down the number of visitors at the Republic Day parade 2021 to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak and concerns over the new virus strains. Only seven teams participated in the R-D March Past consisting of KSRP, CAR, DK Police, City Civil Police, City Mahila Police, Home Guard and Fire Service, under the leadership of Erasangappa C Theli, RPI of CAR Mangaluru, and assisted by Anukumar M N, also of CAR. This year there was no march past and cultural programmes by children during the celebrations.

In Mangaluru, the Republic Day Celebrations were held on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 at Nehru Maidan at 9 am, where District Minister-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary being the Chief Guest hoisted the tricolour flag, joined by MLA’s, politicians, police and district administration authorities, including MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, DC Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, among others The minister then going around the field in an open jeep received the guard of honour. Several other precautions were taken to ensure safety during the R-Day celebrations in view of the coronavirus situation.

In his address to the august gathering , Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “The government has provided Rs 915 lakh for diesel subsidy for the boats of fishermen. Rs 2,943 lac for the savings and compensations; and has approved Rs 16 lakh under the Calamity Relief Fund; Rs 56 lakh electricity subsidy for ice plants. One work is completed and ten more works are in progress, under the Paschimavahini Project. It should be noted that geographically, Dakshina Kannada has 4,77,149 square hectares. According to the 2011 census, there are 10,32,577 men, 10,51,048 women and 7 taluks, 331 villages and 230 gram panchayats, 5 town panchayats and 477 fair price shops”.

He further said, “The government has sanctioned Rs 3,500 lac to provide basic facilities and road repair during the flood in the district, and has sanctioned Rs 1.8881 crore to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation under flood victims’ rehabilitation programme. An amount of Rs 10.4077 has been released by the government towards the 485 farmers under the natural calamities of the Horticulture department for the year 2020, from April 1 to December 31. 43,939 plus beneficiaries are registered under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana till 2020. The department of Backward Classes Welfare has approved 19 sites for the construction of hostels for the students”

“For the year 2020-21, a sum of Rs 280 lakh has been released to provide basic facilities to the colonies of scheduled caste. Nearly 137 works have been completed and five works have been stopped, under the Rs 100 crore of Nagarothana Scheme of City Corporation. All the works of the Multi-Village Drinking Water project have been completed. As many as 1,173 houses completed and 5,744 works of the houses are pending under the Housing Department. For the year 2021, as many as 1,586 connections have been provided under the Chief Minister Anila Bhagya Yojana,” added minister K S Poojary. (FOR THE COMPLETE SPEECH OF KOTS SRINIVAS POOJARY CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

On the occasion Seven medical institutions/hospitals in Dakshina Kannada namely Father Muller Medical College Hospital, kankanady, Mangaluru; Indiana Hospital, mangaluru; Lady Goschen Hospital; Yenepoya Speciality Hospital; Taluk hospital,Puttur; Taluk Hospital-Sullia and K S Hegde Hospital-Deralakatte, were honoured for their achievements in implementing the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme in the district. While the Republic day parade had a march past by police, home guard and fire service, unfortunately students were not given an opportunity this year considering Covid-19 regulations. Similarly, there were no cultural programmes after the flag hoisting by district minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary, except few traditional songs and Nada Geethe sung by students of Canara High school – Dongarekere, under the guidance of teacher Ms Rachana Kamath.

On the occasion Bravery awards were given to eight children, both boys and girls in the age group of 6-18 years, for having shown exemplary courage in saving the lives of others. Boys were given the Hoysala Award while the girls received the Keladi Chennamma awards. Children were selected for the awards based on the bio-data submitted by them along with applications. The recipients were – Amogh Narayana of Alva’s English Medium School, Moodabidri; Ashraya P- Vivekananda School, Puttur; Ojashwi -Aloysius school, Urwa, mangaluru; Prakyath Y B-Canara P U College; Aradhana Bekal- Sarojini Madhusudan Kushe School, Mangaluru; Srijeetha- Sri Vysa Mahashri School-Mulki; Shravya R- Expert School, Mangaluru; KuldeepKumar-Pompei school, Urwa, Mangaluru.