A Sombre Christmas Celebration at Vishwas Trust in Absence of Founder (late) Dr Olinda Pereira

Mangaluru: Every year since the inception of Vishwas Trust, a Centre for Elderly Persons in 1990, at Valencia, Mangaluru, under the leadership and guidance of their Founder (Late) Dr Olinda Pereira, the Centre has been celebrating Christmas in a jolly and Merry making extravaganza. Unfortunately this year, the Christmas Celebration was not held in a glittering and Jolly mood, but was celebrated in sombre, in a true spirit of Christmas tradition, with little fun and frolic in singing carols, skit and games, while remembering Late Dr Olinda Pereira, who was like a Mother to the seniors and staff at Vishwas Trust.

The best feeling in this world is living in a family- and for Dr Olinda, the Vishwas Trust was a family. From it, she drew love, friendship, moral support and fulfillment of every special need within her hearts. Wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, whenever we really need to feel especially loved and cared for, we can turn to family. She had always provided stability within her family-it was understanding, patience and believing in each other that tied this family together. To her family members ( staff/volunteers), especially Ms Felcy Pinto and Ms Lidwin Lobo, ( 20 years and 12 years respectively service at Vishwas Trust), among others, Dr Olinda had been the source of warmth and comfort, their confidante, their support and encouragement, their help and adviser. So while the Christmas celebration was held on Friday, 18 December 2020 at 4 pm, everyone kept Dr Olinda close to their hearts, and enjoyed the true meaning of Christmas mingling and sharing the spirit of Christmas.

The place was beautifully decked with crib, Christmas tree and other items, enabling the festive mood and celebration to the young and seniors, who took part in the proceedings with a lot of enthusiasm and vibrancy. The celebration began with Introduction on Christmas by Mrs Lidwin Lobo – Coordinator of Vishwas Trust and Senior Citizens Helpline, followed by a two-minute silence prayer for the Departed soul of Dr. Olinda Pereira. Then it was time for a couple of Christmas carols by Day Centre members. The introduction of the chief guest Fr Lancy D’souza-the assistant parish Priest of St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia was done by Mrs Emilda Monteiro, the ward Gurkar.

In his Christmas message Fr Lancy DSouza said, “The true meaning of Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians began to see the secularization of the celebration day of the birth of Christ as the shift toward Santa Claus and gift exchanging replaced the celebration of the advent of Christ and giving to the poor and needy without expectation of receiving anything in return. An early expression of this sentiment using the phrase of “the true meaning” – “it is not about to give up one’s very self – nor is it to think only of others – nor how to bring the greatest happiness to others. It is about sharing the joy about the birth of Jesus Christ, Celebrating that our savior was born – that is the true meaning of Christmas. As we celebrate the birth of our saviour, let’s be human and kind enough to remember and show some love to those motherless babies, helpless orphans, hospital patients, prisoners, beggars and all those who are not fortunate enough to be actively involved in the celebration of the birth of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ”. .

Following a dance by Day Centre members and continuation of Christmas Carols, four candles in preparation for the Christmas feast were lit and exchanged – the first candle lit for our planet, so that all of us live in hope so that good things happen to us- and that let Heaven come to earth. The second candle symbolizes love, faith, compassion, sympathy , empathy and sharing- for those who are in agony and problems and seek help. The third candle symbolizes those who fight for justice and freedom. They need our support and help so that we will be united as one whole community. The fourth candle is for the King of Heaven who came to this earth and lived like one of us spreading the good news and the message of love, peace and sharing. Therefore by lighting all four candles let us all live in Harmony during this Christmas season and thereafter.

Following a spot game and American Housie-Housie,a skit was performed highlighting the meaning of Caring and sharing. Traditional kuswar along with orange and juice was served, following which the vote of thanks was proposed by Felcy Pinto-the Office Secretary of Vishwas Trust. The programme was compered by Mrs Lidwin Lobo In-charge of Vishwas Trust Helpline. The celebration was graced by Trustees namely Santhosh Kuamr Kadri, Francis Cutinho, Ms Evelyn D’souza and Lidwin Lobo, joined by Juliet Joseph-principal of Roshni Nilaya, among others. Ms Edith D’souza, a well-wisher of the Trust, played an important role in arranging the dance, carols and skit. And like always, Yours Truly of Mangalorean.com was at the helm to cover the event and share the highlights of the proceedings worldwide.



