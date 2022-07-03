A Stinking Issue! City Garbage Piles Up as Pourakarmikas Still on Indefinite Strike

Mangaluru: If you are wondering why most part of Mangaluru city is STINKING, and why garbage has not been picked up for the last couple of days- the simple reason is that the Pourakarmikas of Antony Waste Handling Cell are on a indefinite strike demanding the government to solve their certain pending issues. Meanwhile, the Garbage Piling Up as Pourakarmikas, Drivers, Sweepers and other laborers are still on their third day of strike, with no settlement done between their union and government.

Even though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had talks with Pourakarmikas union leaders, and CM had promised to regularize their demands, but the leaders insisted that CM gives his assurances in writing,and the workers being stubborn are refusing to get back to work, if their demands are not met. If things don’t go well, chances are that the protest may go until Monday, and beyond.

It is learnt that Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday gave in-principle approval for regularising pourakarmikas who have been directly recruited but not regularised by urban local bodies across Karnataka, including BBMP. He said a committee will be formed to oversee the regularisation process. It will include representatives from pourakarmikas. However, representatives of BBMP’s pourakarmikas and others in state, who are on an indefinite strike from Friday, said they will continue to protest till the CM’s promises are handed to them in writing.

As per the classification, of 54,000 pourakarmikas in urban local bodies across the state, 17,000 have been regularised as government employees, while 26,349 pourakarmikas have been directly recruited but not made permanent on the government scale. About 16,000 of these direct recruits are working in Bengaluru. The pourakarmika representatives were called for a meeting with Bommai to discuss the issues related to their well-being and financial concerns.

Soon after the meeting, the CMO said in a release that in-principle approval has been given to regularise direct recruits and that a committee involving representatives of the law department, pourakarmikas and senior government officials will be set up to oversee it. The CM had also said women pourakarmikas will be given the same maternal benefits as state government employees. He said the government will provide separate housing for pourakarmikas and formulate and education policy for their children on the lines of farmers’ children education policy.

Meanwhile here in Mangaluru, In-Charge of Antony Waste Handling Cell Prakash Kurup speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Even though our company is private based, and our employees are not connected with the state pourakarmikas union, but they were pressurized by the union leaders to support their strike, and therefore they have joined the strike abstaining from work. As of Saturday, there has been no settlement between the government and union, chances are that garbage won’t be picked up until Monday, or could be beyond that. Meantime, we are trying to sort out with MCC how we can clear all the garbage that has piled up since 2-3 days”