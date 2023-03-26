‘A Sweet Ending to a New Beginning’! Graduation Day of St Joseph’s School

Bengaluru: At St. Joseph’s School, Bengaluru graduation day was a time for celebration, memories, and reflections as the proud valedictorians of 2022–2023 marched forth with hopes and a plethora of opportunities the world has to offer, keeping with the day’s theme “Row into the deep.”

The Graduation programme commenced with a procession led by the dignitaries, followed by the valedictorians. The school song was sung and God’s Blessings were invoked through a beautiful prayer service and a prayer dance. The dignitaries lit the lamp to start the celebration, which was then followed by a special prayer session and prayer dance.

The Principal Rev Fr Rohan D Almeida welcomed the gathering and also addressed the Valedictorians with a lovely message. After that, the time came for the student leader Joseph Charanghat to lay down the office and transfer it to the student leader of this academic year Joseph Clifford.

An international athlete Arjun Devaiah Theethamada, and CEO of Abhimanyu Academy, was the chief guest. An international athlete was the day’s chief guest who encouraged and motivated our young graduates to leave a lasting impression on the world in a way that causes people to Google them. In addition, he asserted that in life, character counts more than appearance or status.

The event’s honorary guests were Arunachalam Karthik the head of I- Move Representation for India and Jens Kayser Project Director in Germany. The rector Rev Fr Joseph D’ souza presided over the function. A unique number, ‘Follow the stars’ was rendered by the outgoing students of class X in their melodious voices which pierced through the night air.

All of the young valedictorians received mementoes, and the outstanding graduating students received awards of excellence. The traditional and solemn ceremony of passing the light signalled the end of this momentous evening.

