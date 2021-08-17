Spread the love



















A Total Insult to Dalits! CM Ignored us during Launching of Dr Ambedkar Bhavan: Dalit Activists



Mangaluru: On 12 August, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, after inaugurating the new ICU of Medicine Section of district Wenlock hospital, following which he launched the Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan at Urwa Store in the City. But during the inauguration of Dr Ambedakr Bahvan, the dalits were ignored by not inviting them to take part in the inauguration. Having fumed over this issue Dakshina Kannada Zilla Dalit Sanghatanegala Samanvaya Samiti principal convenor Ashok Konchady and activists staged a demonstration near the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in Mangaluru.

By ignoring Dalit activists during the recent inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in the city, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar, said several Dalit Sangharsh Samiti activists during the protest. Speaking at a protest by activists near the Zilla Panchayat, principal convener of Dakshina Kannada Dalit Sanghatanegala Samanvaya Samiti M. Devadas said that CM Bommai rushed through the programme without thanking several Dalit activists who had strived in the efforts for getting the bhavan built.

“Unlike his socialist father S.R. Bommai who had a secular approach, Bommai betrayed the communal colour of the party he represents by ignoring us,” he said and added that this was nothing but disrespecting the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Citing health regulations, Devadas said, officials called him and three other activists to take part in the event in the city on August 12. They were given a book on Mankutimmana Kagga to be given to the Chief Minister. “There was a huge crowd at the venue and we were waiting for the Chief Minister to call us. But he went through the inaugural formalities quickly and left the venue,” he said.

Another principal convenor of the samiti Ashok Konchady blamed Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and District Social Welfare Officer Yogish for the faux pas. “While a large number of people were allowed to attend the function, restrictions were only applied to Dalit activists who have fought for 20 long years for this bhavan.” Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra and Yogish should be transferred for what they said ill-treating Dalit activists who went to the function. Member of Communist Party of India (Marxit) Sunil Kumar Bajal also spoke during the protest.

Like this: Like Loading...