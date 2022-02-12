A Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre organized the musical event “A Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar” on 11th February 2022, at ICC Ashoka Hall. Most popular songs from different languages were presented by singers, to recall the contribution of Lataji to Indian Cinema.

HE Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India and Dr Alpana Mittal graced the occasion along with Mr Xavier Dhanraj, CO, ICC. All part of the Indian community members and leaders joined the evening to listen to the wonderful songs of legendary Singer Swargeeya Lata Mangeshkar.

Songs from Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil were presented by Palvi Bapat, Preeti Naath, Yogesh Deoghare, Maithili Shenoy, Soumya Jose, Vinod Nair, Shivapriya Suresh, Swati Dhavala, Aarya Patwardhan, Anisha Rajesh, Mathura, Sara, Athulya, and Subhashish Chakravarti. All the singers enthralled the audience with Lata Mangeshkar classics.

An emotion-filled evening with fond memories of Lata Mangeshkar’s journey starting from the pre-independence era, a contribution for Indian music and cinema was well narrated by the anchor of the evening Mrs Gayatri Modak.

The event started with a welcome speech by Mrs Kamla Thakur, ICC MC member, and the entire event was coordinated by ICC Cultural Secretary Mrs Shweta Koshti.

ICC President Mr PN BabuRajan and General Secretary Krishna Kumar Bandhakavi Presented a memento to Dr Samad, Chairman, Promise LLC, the main sponsor of the event. Unimoni co-sponsored the program.