A Tribute to Dr A Shridhar-HoD of Dept of Physics, St Aloysius College

Dr A Shridhar joined St Aloysius College as a lecturer in the year 1978 when Dr K V Rao availed FIP leave and went to Raman Research Institute for Doctoral studies. His services were confirmed by the government in 1980. He served as the Dean of Physical Sciences and HOD of the Department of Physics from 2005 till 2015.

Dr Shridhar did his Masters Degree at University of Mysore and PhD from Mangalore University in the subject of Nuclear Physics under the guidance of Dr.N. Lingappa in the year 1986. Title of his thesis is “A Study of Volume Integrals of Imaginary Part of Optical Model Potentials for Composite Particles”.

Dr A SHRIDHAR

He was an excellent teacher and Author of Text books. He was popular among the students for his calm and cool temperament. He worked with many curricular and extracurricular activities including IMPRINT’s-a Science Fest.

He served as the coordinator of PG Physics from the year 2012 to 2015 November till he retired. His great planning in the design of laboratories of UG and PG physics departments will be ever remembered by his colleagues.

After his superannuation Sir continued to teach at the St Aloysius Pre University College for about four years, hence completing four decades of College teaching

He served the Institution for 37 long years. He has left an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of so many young and old students who were taught by him and interacted with him

He is survived by his wife and two children. He was residing at Pragathi Colony, Bejai, Mangaluru.

CONDOLENCE MEETING HELD ON 12 July 2022

St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru organized a Condolence Meeting to pray for the Sadgathi of the noble departed soul in Sanidhya Hall on Tuesday, 12 July, 2022 at 12.00 noon.

The meeting started with a meaningful bhavageethe by Smt. Vinaya Durga from the BCA Faculty. Rev. Fr Vincent Pinto, the Finance Officer, offered prayer for the repose of the departed soul elaborating the contribution of Dr Shridhar to the College. Prof. Lawrence Pinto, a Colleague and student of Dr Shridhar, reminisced the nostalgic memories of his association in the Department and as a student. He highlighted the great qualities and accomplishments of Dr Shridhar.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, the Principal placed in re industry the yeoman service rendered by Dr Shridhar and read the formal Condolence Resolution on behalf of the Management, Staff and students of the College. Ms Crystal & Group sang the final Condolence hymn. The meeting concluded with offering pushpanjali to the portrait of Dr Shridhar commemorating the life and service if the dear departed.

by : Dr Alwyn D’Sa -Registrar, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru .