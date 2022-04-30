A Unique ‘Iftar Mussanje’ hosted under Banyan Tree to Promote Religious Harmony

Mangaluru: IFTAR is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer (adhan) for the evening prayer. This is their second meal of the day; the daily fast during Ramadan begins immediately after the pre-dawn meal of suhur and continues during the daylight hours, ending with sunset with the evening meal of iftar. Iftar is one of the religious observances of Ramadan, and is often done as a community, with Muslim people gathering to break their fast together. The meal is taken just after the call to the Maghrib prayer, which is around sunset. Traditionally three dates are eaten to break the fast, in emulation of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad, who broke his fast in this manner, but this is not mandatory. Many Muslims believe that feeding someone Iftar as a form of charity is very rewarding and that such was practised by Muhammad.

But locally, an unique ‘Iftar Mussanje’ programme was hosted by Sahakara Nyaya Koota, an organisation of secular thinkers, under a banyan tree in the Balmatta Ground are4a in the City on Friday, 29 April 2022, to convey the message of peace and harmony. The programme was attended by thinkers, orators and religious leaders. Social activist and advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepadi, orator Aravinda Chokkadi and others were behind the novel idea of uniting people from various faiths, through this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, coordinator Aravinda Chokkadi said , Ït was not just an iftar meet, but a harmony meet for Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jains. Normally, iftar programmes are held to serve food to those who are fasting during Ramadan. However, in this Iftar Mussanje, people from various walks of life, including religious leaders, have the opportunity to discuss how people should respect other religions, and the need for national integrity,” .

Muniraj Renjala, retired headmaster, Jain High School, Moodbidri, spoke on the Jain doctrine of ‘Anekantavada’ and Shanti Cathedral parish priest Rev M Prabhuraj delivered a talk on religious harmony. Ranjan Bellarpady, from Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, deliberated on coexistence. Another highlight of the iftar programme was the ‘Kattala Haadu’ classical music recital by singer Naada Maninalkur.

Chief guest of the programme , M S M Zaini Kamil, president, Sunni Youth Association Karnataka, spoke on the significance of Muslim festivals. Later, breaking the fast ceremony was held and namaz was offered by Muslim participants at the programme. The keynote address was delivered by Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady, where he said that the main purpose of holding the programme was to destroy hatred and promote communal harmony. He added saying “This is basically a programme for the welfare of all, and for the protection of the next generation, from the ill-effects of communal hatred,”. The meet concluded with the recital of the national anthem by participants.