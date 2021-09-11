Spread the love



















A Unique Umamaheshwara Sculpture found in Udupi

In Sanyasibettu, near Maranakatte in Byndoor taluk of the Udupi district, a miniature work of genius of Umamaheshwara made out of green schist discovered, while levelling a mound at the site, said Prof. T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor in the department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in his press release here today. This unique sculpture is about 9 cm in height, 9 cm in length and 4 cm in breadth.

The Umamaheshwara is shown riding on their vehicle Bull. Lord Shiva riding on the bull with four hands, front two hands shown holding the ears of the bull, holding like handles of the vehicle, among the back two hands, he holds Mriga (dear) in the right hand and left hand was mutilated. The back of the lord Shiva, Uma, is shown sitting and holding the shoulders of the Shiva, but, unfortunately the upper portion of Uma was destroyed. All the Shiva Ganas including Veerabhadra, Ganapathi, Brungi are depicted around the bull.

Umamaheshwara cult was also known as Soma cult or Someshwara cult. It was said to be born at Gujarath by Soma Sharma and spread across the country within no time. It was popular in 11th century and sculpture under study is also belongs to the 11th century, said Prof. Murugeshi T.

