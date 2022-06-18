Aaditi Pohankar on how emotionally draining it was to play her role in ‘She’

Mumbai: Actress Aaditi Pohankar says it was highly challenging for her to play the character of Bhumika Pardeshi in the web series ‘She’. Aaditi is seen portraying an undercover cop and a secret seductress.

She says it was emotionally draining to do this role to perfection.

“The second season will give a lot more context to Bhumika’s past. As an artiste I enjoy portraying challenging roles that allow me to experience a range of varying emotions,” says the actress who was seen in Marathi action film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and rose to fame with ‘She’ and ‘Aashram’ web series.

She further shares how the role had an impact on her mind and how she connects emotionally with her character.

“While shooting for Season 2, there were days when I’ve just gone to a corner and cried because I deeply empathised with what Bhumika was going through. There are many Bhumikas in this world, her plight and pain will resonate with a lot of women,” she adds.

The series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the series is directed by Arif Ali and is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.

‘She 2’ is streaming on Netflix.