Aam Aadmi Party launches Grama Samparka Abhiyan (Village Outreach Campaign) Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada Districts

Mangaluru: As preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Karvali zone i.e. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada Districts gave a kick start for the Grama Samparka Abhiyan campaign to build the party at booth level On 28th May at the Zonal Level Karyakartas meet held in Mangaluru.

In this meeting, a decision was taken to form all constituency committees of the coast before 15th August. And the blueprint for the formation of the grama and ward committee was also discussed.

Addressing the gathering Zonal coordinator K Mathai said, ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model of governance, and unprecedented victory in Punjab and because of present governments anti-people stand and the extreme levels of corruption, many people are joining AAP. All these people will be given leadership to organize the party at the grassroots level’.

Aam Aadmi Party coastal coordinator Ashok Edamale, Dakshina Kannada district president Santhosh Kamath, Udupi district AAP unit president Divakar Sanil, and senior party leaders JP Rao, Venugopal, Sadashiva Rao Nellimar, Anupama Shenoy, Rasheed Jattipalla, Ashley Cornelio, Stephen Lobo, Keerthiraj, Janardhan Bangera, Naveen Chandra Poojary, Priti Karkera were present at the meet.