Aam Aadmi Party to Launch CIVIC GRIEVANCES PORTAL on 2 October



Mangaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party – Dakshina Kannada District Branch is taking a visionary initiative to address the needs of the citizens by launching its *Civic Grievance Portal*. Citizens can visit this portal and lodge their grievances. The district team of AAP will help the citizens to solve their problems. If necessary, AAP will also give representation before the administration and fight for the rights of the citizens.

The ‘Civic Grievance Portal’ will be launched on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at Bejai Church Hall, Mangaluru, at 10:30 a.m.

Justice Michael Saldanha, former Justice of the Bombay High Court, has kindly consented to be the chief guest. AAP District President Sri Santosh Kamath will preside.

Submitted by : Venkatesh Baliga, AAP District Media/Social Media POC

Mobile: 9880701747

