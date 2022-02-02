Aanand L Rai loves the exchange between storyteller and audience



Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who is currently basking in the success of his last release ‘Atrangi Re’, enjoys the unsaid exchange between a storyteller and the audience, which he feels translates into a film’s success or failure.

For him, that is the essence of engaging with the audience.

Talking about how he works his way around success or failure, he tells IANS, “The only way to handle your success is to not take yourself, but your work seriously. It’s more about enjoying your process and enjoying your world. I love this unsaid conversation between our stories and the audience… it’s fabulous.”

He adds, “To understand what they are liking and what they are not is a great experience in itself. I would like to reach my end with this process itself where I am telling a story and I am getting responses with which I will rectify myself for the stories in the future.”

He maintains that he learns from the audience’s reaction and uses it to the best of his capabilities.

“I’m just here to tell you a story and it’s not about you learning something from me, but there are chances that I will learn something from you or the audience and use that learning the next time to make something better,” he says.

Despite being one of the most successful mainstream filmmakers, Rai doesn’t stick to a formula.

“There is no formula as there is no fear of how I will pass or how I will be successful. I am not scared of that and I am enjoying my journey and my process and that’s what I live for. I should be able to tell you a story which I want to and I am open to all the reactions that come from my audience,” he says.