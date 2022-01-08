AAP accuses BJP of increasing MCD budget to Rs 1,851 cr



New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Friday that BJP councillors have increased the budget of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to Rs 1,851 crore from its targeted budget of Rs 400 crore.

“BJP leaders who are puppeteering the MCD to their own benefit are selling away high-value assets for barely 20 per cent of their value. On Thursday, the budget of North MCD was presented in the House. It was stated that MCD had targeted to earn about Rs 600 crore by selling assets in FY 2021-22. Later, the BJP councillors aggravated the target by the tune of Rs 335 crore to establish an end target of Rs 935 crore,” AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a press conference.

“Going by the record of the BJP’s barbaric rule in the MCD, if the saffron party leaders are saying the move will bring in Rs 935 crore, that means they are selling off properties worth at least Rs 4,000-5,000 crore,” he alleged.

The party spokesperson further said that the MCD Commissioner had initially deemed a target of Rs 400 crore from the sale of assets in FY 21-22. The BJP councillors have increased the target further by an astonishing Rs 1,451 crore, taking it to Rs 1,851 crore.

“Going by the record the BJP has established, this translates into the North MCD wanting to sell away assets worth Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. AAP vehemently condemns this act. We want to tell the people of Delhi that the BJP is on a rampage to devoid the MCD of its assets to fill the pockets of its own leaders,” Bharadwaj said.

Both the parties are gearing up for the MCD polls due in April. The BJP has been ruling the civic body since 2007.