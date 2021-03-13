Spread the love



















AAP commences celebrations to mark 75th anniversary of Independence



New Delhi: The celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, organised by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, began at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, the last day of the Budget session in Delhi Assembly.

While presenting the annual Budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced on Tuesday that 500 tricolours will be unfurled across the city and a curriculum on ‘deshbhakti’ (patriotism) will be introduced in the schools.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, allocated Rs 90 crore for a series of initiatives undertaken to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence that will go on for the next 75 weeks. The celebrations began with a concert by singer Palash Sen on Friday.

Inaugurating the event at Connaught Place, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is the time to remember the martyrdom of our bravehearts, and to remember the struggles of our freedom fighters. Many of their dreams have been fulfilled in the last 75 years. This is the time to remember the dreams which have not been fulfilled and to make a resolution to fulfil them together.”

“There should be love and harmony among all castes and religions in the country. People of all castes and religions should have access to equal opportunities. Today, on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence, let’s resolve to fulfil the dreams of the people of our nation. Let’s make India number one in the world,” he added.