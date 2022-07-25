AAP Gears up for State Assembly Elections Starting an Aggressive Campaign

Aam Aadmi Party gears up for State Assembly Elections; Party District Unit to start an aggressive campaign in Mangalore South Constituency, Deviprasad Bajilakeri appointed as Organisational-In-Charge

Mangaluru: Aam Aadmi Party’s Dakshina Kannada District Unit is preparing itself for victory in the forthcoming Karnataka State Assembly Elections. The party has decided to launch an aggressive campaign in Mangalore South Assembly Constituency to gain the support of the voters and has appointed senior party worker Deviprasad Bajilakeri as the Organisational-In-Charge of the Mangalore south assembly constituency. This decision was taken during a members’ meeting held on Sunday, July 24, under the leadership of AAP District President Santhosh Kamath. “Mangalore South being the city’s most prestigious constituency, we should put in extra effort to reach more people to realise the vision of our party,” Santhosh Kamath said.

Accepting his new responsibility, Deviprasad Bajilakeri said, “Corruption and communalism have become rampant in public life. Today politics is polluted, and this is the root point of all problems. Those who think politics is bad and stay away from it also indirectly help the bad system to flourish. Is it not possible to stop the rot? If Delhi and Punjab could do it, then why not us?”

Continuing further, he said that we cannot get rid of such a corrupt system if we shun politics as evil. “An environment of good education, health, and coexistence for all should be created in Karnataka too. Aam Aadmi government should come to power. Let us all work for it. Today, thousands of people in the state are joining AAP, inspired by the good governance of the party, and it is the responsibility of all of us to organise the party from the grassroots level,” he said.

Media Head Venkatesh N. Baliga welcomed the gathering. AAP Dakshina Kannada President Santhosh Kamath inducted new members by presenting them with a party cap and shawl. Aam Aadmi Party Dakshina Kannada General Secretary Venugopala Puchhappady and Mangalore South Organisational-In-Charge Deviprasad Bajilakeri carried out an interactive session to discuss party strategy with new members. Karavali Zone President J P Rao, Party members Ms Shanon Pinto, Roshan Peris, Nigel Albuquerque (MCC Civic Group Co-founder), Ravi Prasad, and others were present. Treasurer Avren D’Souza conducted the program.