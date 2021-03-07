Spread the love



















AAP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over MP’s death



New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar allegedly by suicide.

The notice has been given by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, for taking it up on Monday.

In a case of purported suicide, Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan S. Delkar was found hanging in a Mumbai hotel room on February 22 morning.

The prima facie cause of death of Delkar, the leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party, is suspected to be suicide by hanging, and police have recovered a suicide note from the death scene.

A former Congress leader, Delkar, 58, was a seven-time Lok Sabha MP representing the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, adjoining Maharashtra-Gujarat, from 1989 to 2009 and again since 2019.

The Congress had also demanded a judicial probe into the suicide of the Independent MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said Delkar had released a detailed video last year, apart from speaking in the Lok Sabha, wherein he highlighted the torture he allegedly underwent at the behest of the BJP.

“He had mentioned the names of some BJP leaders in the video. In his detailed suicide note, it is learnt that he named several BJP functionaries, including Praful Patel, who is a former Gujarat BJP Minister of State for Home and said to be very close to the RSS and BJP leadership,” Khera said.