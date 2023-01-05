AAP takes out candle march at Jantar Mantar seeking justice for Anjali

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday night took out a candle march at Jantar Mantar seeking justice for Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.



The AAP also alleged that the BJP is shielding the accused in the case.

The candle march was led by the party’s Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and other leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal Rai accused the BJP of creating hurdles instead of cooperating in the fair investigation of the incident to protect their own ‘office-bearers’. Incidentally, one of the accused persons is known to be a local BJP leader.

“Our only demand is that the matter should be investigated impartially and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment. The BJP is creating hurdles instead of cooperating in the fair investigation of the incident, only to protect its own office-bearers. Delhi Police come under the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor, but they have no time to look after Delhi’s security,” Rai said.

He also claimed that multiple attempts have been made to derail the investigation.

“First, the penal provisions induced in the case were very weak. Now even the family members of Anjali have come out and said that the statements given by the girl who was riding pillion on the victim’s scooty seem to be concocted and fake. These are all attempts being made to derail the investigation and shield the accused,” the AAP leader said.