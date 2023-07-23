Aarushi Santosh from UAE Performs Arangetram at Bengaluru

Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bangalore, recently hosted the Arangetram of Aarushi Santosh, a student of Klassical Rhythms under the tutelage of Guru Rohini Ananth, UAE.

The Pushpanjali was an energetic start for the recital which had some innovative adavu patterns. A Sopana Kriti on Lord Shiva brought out the devotion aspect. In the Varnam, Aarushi portrayed a Virahoth Khandita Nayika. The Sanchaaris were of Rukimini Kalyana and Akshaya Paatre. The Varnam was testimony to her confidence and imagination as a dancer.

Vinaya Prasad, Vasanth Kiran and Nagabhushan spoke highly of the dancer.

The second half commenced with a kriti on Goddess Chamundeshwari. The story of the devi killing Mahishasura was briefly enacted. This soulful piece clearly showed her mastery over facial expressions and also created a personal connection with the audience.

The highlight of the 2nd half was a Javali and Shayari which was composed keeping the nayika bhava in mind. This rare, novel, musically delightful, was choreographed to suit the dancer’s age.

Concluding with a Thillana Aarushi showed her command over nritta with neat adavus, controlled leaps and clear finishes. Well-balanced stamina, engaging, intriguing adavu patterns and the ease with which Aarushi presented her Arangetram, is reflective of her rigorous training over these years. The lighting for the evening was well-managed by Surya Rao.

The impressive orchestra team included Vidushi Rohini Ananth on the Nattuvangam, Vidushi Lavanya Krishnamurthy on Vocal, Vidwan Dhanush Natampalli on Mridangam, Vidwan T S Krishnamurthy on Violin, Vidwan Rakesh Sudhir on Flute, Vidwan Ashok Ayengar on Sitar and Master Mithun Shaktii on Pads. The event was well emceed by Smt. Prathama Rao.

Aarushi Santosh, the elder daughter of Santosh Gopakumar and Geetha Santosh is 14 years of age and hails from UAE. Aarushi’s dance journey began in 2012 at the tender age of 4. She was drawn to this pristine art form when she saw it for the first time in UAE. She began her formal training under Nritya Ratna Vidushi Rohini Ananth and the journey continues till date. Aarushi has completed her Senior Diploma in Bharathanatyam conducted by Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is often featured in the media and is a well-known dancer in UAE who is leaving no stone unturned to carve a niche for herself in this field. Under the guidance of Guru Rohini, she has become not just a Bharatanatyam dancer, but also a solicitous human being. Alongside classical dance, Aarushi also practices Carnatic Classical Music under the able guidance of Guru Rohini Prabhunandan. An all-rounder in school, she is a recipient of many awards for Elocution, Singing, Drama, Dance, Drawing, Painting and Sports, representing her school on various prestigious platforms. Aarushi excels in academics and has held the OUTSTANDING ACHIEVERS AWARD for 5 years consecutively. Aarushi has performed in UAE, India, USA, Singapore and Australia.

As an Indian citizen growing up in Sharjah, with great exposure to different cultures, Aarushi continues to learn dance under the guidance of her Guru Rohini and her love for this Indian art form has only increased multifold. She understands the commitment of an Arangetram and aspires to put forth her best foot forward.

“Dance is something which keeps my mind and body fit and it is something that will live with me throughout my life,” says Aarushi.

