Aasif Khan plays energetic, multi-layered character in ‘Ishq Chakallas’



Mumbai: Actor Aasif Khan, known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Pataal Lok’ and many more, is all set to explore the romantic comedy genre in his next film ‘Ishq Chakallas’.

Sharing about his role he says: “This character is very special because it’s very different from my previous work. He is very funky, energetic and with lots of layers. I feel I will surprise myself by playing this role. I haven’t explored this genre before and now I’m getting to experience it. As an actor, it’s always an effort to play versatile roles. Hence I took up this interesting character.”

Helmed by director Hupu Ashok Yadav and produced by Kevin Johnson and Nupur Chandrakar of Green Apple Films, it features Anshumaan Pushkar and Mukti Mohan.

The movie will be shot in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The movie also stars Zeishan Quadri, Rajesh Sharma, Dipika Chikhlia, Monica Sharma and Jagdish Raj Purohit in pivotal roles. Music will be composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics by Raj Shekhar.

He opens up on his excitement of working with the entire cast: “I’m really excited to work with director Ashok sir as he challenges his actor a lot. I feel great to work with such people. I’m eagerly waiting for this journey to start.I have always been a fan of ensemble cast rather than hero-centric films. I’m glad that I’ll get to work with such a talented ensemble cast in this film. Anshumaan is an old friend of mine and it feels great to reunite with him again.”

Talking about ‘Ishq Chakallas’ he shares that the movie has all the elements that audiences will love to watch and it’s a complete family package: “According to me ‘Ishq Chakallas’ means love in a commotion, thrill, fun along with money. So all these elements will bring great madness to the audience. I believe the audience will thoroughly enjoy this as it has a full family pack elements.

“You might have seen thriller and madness separately and love separately in any film. But all this coming together in one film is something unique and worth watching.”

