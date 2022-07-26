‘AATIDONJI DINA’ IN DUBAI BY ‘SCENT’ TO SPREAD ESSENSE OF TULUNADU

SCENT (Sandhya Creations Event Network Team) in association with Fortune Plaza Hotel (A Praveen Shetty Enterprise) are geared up in spreading the essence of Tulunadu in Dubai with the first ever ‘Aatidonji Dina’ cultural programme is scheduled to be held on the 14th of August, 2022 at Fortune Plaza Hotel, Al Ghusais, Dubai wherein a great number of participants are getting ready to gather and celebrate.

The programme will commence at 10 am in the morning with the inauguration and will go on until 3 pm noon with the closing ceremony. It will be a unique event with the participation of multi-religious representatives from India especially the people of Karnataka who will bind together to showcase the traditional Tulunada Culture in Dubai.

The ambience will be a Tulunadu village creation within the premises of Fortune Plaza and the main display will be varieties of Tulunada Aati Food Preparation by various Community Ladies which will be displayed and savoured by all visitors attending the function. The food for savoury will consist of mainly Pathrode, Moode, Kottige, Manjalda Adye, Thojanku Pelathadi Upkari, Pelatha Gatti, Thimare Chutney, Kukkuda Chutney, Mentheda Ganji, Thekkareda Adye, Kukkuda Saru, Pelakayida Appa, Thetla Gasi, Kannile Kadle Ghasi, Neeruppad, Holige, Garige, Neeruppad, Paladha Kashaya to name a few. However traditionally one will surely enjoy the rainy season with simple food ‘Ganji Vanas’ with ten different types of Chutney which will be something different for the people to savour. Expected to have more than 40 varieties of ethnic food there may be more than 1000 floating crowd who will make use of the best of the situation. There will be competitions for the best food preparation with 3 prizes. There will be a special prize for the maximum entry from one community. A lot of entries have already poured in and whoever wants to participate in presenting their favourite foods should contact the below-noted numbers to register and confirm beforehand.

No entry fees and it is FREE FOR ALL, our sole intention is to recreate Tulunadu in Dubai which is known to be the only place for multicultural activities and tolerance in the world. Thanks to the rulers of the United Arab Emirates for this.

During the festival hours, there will be fancy dressers and specially Tulu folk songs singing and folk dances by various groups of children to entertain throughout. Of course, Tiger dance will be an added attraction. Various Guests are expected for the Opening Ceremony which will purely depict Tulunadu’s cultural and traditional way until the closing ceremony.

The entire show will go Live on FB and Youtube for those Tuluvas to enjoy worldwide.

For more information and to register your participation please contact immediately:

Ashok Bailur – +971 50 5588745

Nithyanand Beskoor – + 971 50 6191209

Deepak Paladka – +971 55 1548621

Sameer Attavar – +971 52 2960264

Rakshak Mangalore – +971 562828955

Sudarshan Hegde – +971 50 5531191

Yashpal Salian – +971 55 2224399

Shodhan Prasad – + 971 52 5569786